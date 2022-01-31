Arrivalist Expands Client Services Team with Addition of Mike Robertson as Account Manager

New York, NY, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Arrivalist, the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry, has expanded its client services team with the hiring of Mike Robertson as account manager.

“With his commitment to excellence and leadership skills, Mike will greatly enhance Arrivalist’s ability to deliver top-notch support to our 150 current clients,” shared Arrivalist founder and CEO Cree Lawson.

Previously, Robertson helped facilitate more than 600 conferences and large events. Prior to his role at Arrivalist, Robertson spent seven years at Visit Pittsburgh as a senior services manager where he assisted with many of the largest events hosted in the region, including events with the NCAA, NHL, United States Olympic Committee, and Professional Convention Management Association's Convening Leaders Conference.

Robertson is a 2019 member of Destinations International’s 30 Under 30 class and currently serves on Duquesne University’s Young Alumni Council. He is working toward the completion of his MBA from West Virginia University.

The hiring of Robertson marks the first big hire for Arrivalist in 2022, signifying Arrivalist’s continued commitment to provide exceptional service to their growing list of clients.

About Arrivalist

Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. The company uses multiple location data sets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 U.S. states, and four of the top 10 U.S. theme parks, use these insights to inform media strategy, operations, and destination development. Arrivalist is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco and Toronto.

