Interface achieves 37% YoY Sales Growth

Earth City, MO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Security Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises today reported a 37% increase in new sales bookings in 2021, compared to the previous year.

The sales growth was primarily driven by a rapidly changing threat landscape for retail and restaurant chains and their need to find technology-based solutions to address the steep increase in organized retail crime. The industry-wide trend to reduce operational complexity through vendor consolidation was also a growth catalyst for Interface.

Interface’s focus on delivering consolidated solutions spanning physical security, network, voice, and business intelligence helped demonstrate a significant ROI for consumer-facing multi-location enterprises resulting in significantly improved deal velocity and closure rates.

Interface’s ability to integrate siloed applications and sensors to derive actionable business intelligence has been a key differentiator in a highly competitive enterprise managed services market.

2021 also was a standout year for Interface beyond sales growth. Some of the highlights include:

12% increase in Net Promoter Score

Key new leadership appointments including Chief People Officer and Chief Technology Officer

Investments in new software technology across the company supporting sales, operations, customer service, product engineering, and finance

Brent Duncan, President and COO of Interface, commented, “Interface has a solid foundation of amazing people that deliver innovative managed solutions to our rapidly expanding portfolio of consumer-facing enterprises. The significant technology investments we have made over the last few years, combined with the strength of our partnerships give me every confidence that we will continue on this growth trajectory in 2022.”

About Interface Security Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

Attachment