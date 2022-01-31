The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) Selects Patriot One Technologies’ Patron Screening Solution

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced that The U.S. Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has selected Patriot One’s Multi-Sensor Gateway patron screening solution for use at its headquarters building in Washington, D.C. to secure employee entrances. This next-generation patron screening will play an important role in improving employee safety, while providing them with a more convenient experience by eliminating the need for people to empty their pockets or have their bags checked separately.

The District of Columbia Protective Services Division has chosen innovative security company, Patriot One Technologies, to provide protection for the D.C. OIG. This solution is able to detect weapons and other threats before they have a chance to cause harm. As a result of this partnership, the D.C. Protective Services Division will be able to provide a safer environment for all who work or live in the district.

The project was conducted with Maven Security Technologies, a D.C.-based security company that provides solutions for biodefense, access control and intelligent threat detection. The combination of Maven Security’s consulting services with Patriot One’s Multi-Sensor Gateway technology allowed OIG to elevate its screening process with higher accuracy than traditional walk-through metal detectors.

“OIG completed successful evaluations of our technology in late 2021 and we look forward to working with them and Maven Security Technologies, partner of Smith & Sons, LLC, who also worked closely on this project,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “OIG understands the importance of protecting its employees and the broader community, and is a big believer in being ahead of the security technology curve. Using the most modern, innovative security technology allows them to protect employee entrances and deliver a more efficient, professional experience.”

The OIG is an executive branch agency of the U.S. federal government that conducts audits, inspections, and investigations of government programs and operations. Its mission is to conduct independent and objective audits and investigations relating to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) programs and operations, in order to promote economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in DHS programs and operations.

“We are constantly looking for new, cutting-edge security technology that we can utilize to improve our client’s overall security posture, and that improves their operations, reduces costs, and brands them as innovators,” said Benjamin Wells, CEO and founder of Maven Security Technologies. “We reviewed a number of alternative solutions. Patriot One’s advanced technology was a perfect fit for OIG and what they are looking to accomplish at their headquarters location, with the plans and the potential to expand this type of deployment at other D.C. agencies in the future.”

For more on Patriot One’s AI-powered solutions, please visit: https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/products/.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

