Mullen and Comau, a Leader in Industrial Automation, Team Up for Full-Scale Automotive Body Assembly at Mullen’s Tunica AMEC Facility

BREA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today a strategic alliance with Comau , a leading Italian systems integrator and solutions provider with longstanding experience in the automotive sector, for the build-out of a vehicle body shop at Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) in Tunica, Mississippi.

Mullen Automotive and Comau are joining forces to develop a state-of-the-art body shop for the new and upcoming Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. Comau has been a leader in the industry of automotive manufacturing, along with other sectors, since the early 1970s and is reputed for combining innovative engineering solutions with easy-to-use open automation and enabling technologies. Comau’s competency stems from over 45 years of field-proven experience and a strong presence within every major industrial country. Mullen and Comau will work to deliver the most accurate and quality body shops to enhance the overall production of the FIVE.

Comau is supporting Mullen’s plans in designing the processes and equipment for the AMEC facility in Tunica, where the FIVE will be produced. Comau’s vast experience in designing body shops for the automotive industry gives Mullen a leading edge in efficiency and quality for the BIW (Body in White).

“Comau is an international leader in developing world-class automation technology and vehicle body shops for the automotive industry. We are excited to have them working on developing our body shop plan for Tunica AMEC,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Laerte Scarpitta, Comau’s leader of the Americas, said: “Comau continues to focus its advanced competencies and longstanding experience toward the development of strategic markets such as electrification. As such, it is always a pleasure to work with a new electric vehicle manufacturer to support the widespread deployment of e-mobility solutions. This project confirms our commitment to progressing the mobility of the future.”

The Mullen FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is “Strikingly DifferentTM” and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

About Comau

Comau, a member of Stellantis, is a worldwide leader in delivering advanced industrial automation products and systems. Its portfolio includes technology and systems for electric, hybrid and traditional vehicle manufacturing, industrial robots, collaborative and wearable robotics, autonomous logistics, dedicated machining centers and interconnected digital services and products able to transmit, elaborate and analyze machine and process data. With over 45 years of experience and a strong presence within every major industrial country, Comau is helping manufacturers of all sizes in almost any industry experience higher quality, increased productivity, faster time to market and lower overall costs. The company’s offering also extends to project management and consultancy, as well as maintenance and training for a wide range of industrial segments. Headquartered in Turin, Italy, Comau has an international network of six innovation centers, five digital hubs and nine manufacturing plants that span 13 countries and employ 4,000 people. A global network of distributors and partners allows the company to respond quickly to the needs of customers no matter where they are located throughout the world. Through the training activities organized by its Academy, Comau is also committed to developing the technical and managerial knowledge necessary for companies to face the challenges and opportunities of Industry 4.0.

www.comau.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether the strategic alliance with Comau will be a success, whether the joint collaboration will result in the delivery of the high-quality body shops that will enhance the overall production of the FIVE, or whether the collaboration will give Mullen a leading edge in efficiency and quality for the BIW (Body in White). Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com



Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachment