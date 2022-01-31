Sify Technologies Recognized as a ‘NICHE PLAYER’ In The 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Managed Network Services

CHENNAI, India., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services, was recently recognized as a ‘Niche Player’ in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services. The evaluation was made based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.



Garter’s Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables one to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

According to Gartner research, “By 2024, 30% of enterprise buyers will demand managed network services (MNS) that include near-real-time case management synchronization with enterprise-operated IT service management (ITSM) tools and more than 60% of software-defined, wide-area network (SD-WAN) customers will have implemented a secure access service edge (SASE) architecture.”

As an integrated digital transformation partner with cloud@core portfolio of services, Sify can help enterprises to derive value by transforming their network with a suite of managed network solutions and services that include a world class Service delivery platform (SDP), Service management functions, Operations automation, Customer experience management, Professional services and transformative technologies such as SD-WAN and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

Commenting on the recognition, Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies said, “This stands testimony to our world class managed network services capability. Sify’s deep and proven expertise in managing customers’ mission critical networks at scale, is a preferred choice for enterprises looking to meet their network transformational goals. We are also building competencies in emerging tech to future-proof our customers’ networks and enhance outcomes through application of AI/ML.”

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

