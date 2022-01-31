Genetron Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEIJING, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Sizhen Wang, co-founder and CEO, and Evan Xu, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00am EST and conduct investor meetings February 15-16, 2022 at the virtual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference.

Management will also participate in investor meetings February 17-18, 2022 at the virtual 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

