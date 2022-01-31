Immutep to Present at February Investor Conferences

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that Immutep CEO Marc Voigt has been invited to participate in the following investor conferences scheduled to take place in February 2022.

11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference - Virtual

Event Dates: February 14 – 18, 2022

1-on-1 Meetings: Management will be available for 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their SVB Leerink representative.

Event Details: www.svbleerink.com/events/

During this virtual conference, Mr. Voigt is scheduled to provide a Company presentation followed by a Q&A session at 3:40 PM ET on Friday, February 18th. A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink67/immp/2662950.

2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference: Hybrid Event

Event Dates: February 14 – 17, 2022

1-on-1 Meetings: Management will be available for 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their BIO CEO representative.

Event Details: www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep’s large pharmaceutical partners.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:

Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com