Soluna Holdings to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell

ALBANY, NY, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH) (NASDAQ: SLNHP), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today announced that management will be ringing the closing bell at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The ceremonial event will be led by Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, Inc. and John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Computing, Inc.

Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, stated, “Following our up-listing onto the Nasdaq Capital Market last year we are proud to ring the closing bell to celebrate the listing and the strong growth we are experiencing. The dedication of our team and commitment to excellence is what has driven us to this point, and we are extremely excited about our future prospects. With a clear focus on return on invested capital and building shareholder value we look forward to announcing many more remarkable achievements in the future as we seek to realize our longer-term strategy beyond crypto mining.”

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

A replay of the ceremony will be available on the Soluna investor relations website at: https://www.solunacomputing.com/investors/

About Soluna Holdings, Inc.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNH) is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna’s MTI Instruments division manufactures precision tools and testing equipment for electronics, aviation, automotive, power and other industries. Both Soluna and MTI Instruments use technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’

For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this communication, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

