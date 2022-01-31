Rain Therapeutics to Present at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced that Avanish Vellanki, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Rain, will provide a corporate overview followed by a moderated Q&A at the virtual SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 18th at 1:40 pm ET.



Additional details can be found below:

Conference: SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Friday, February 18th at 1:40 pm ET.

Registration: Webcast link here.

Replay of the corporate overview presentation and Q&A will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website for 30 days.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

