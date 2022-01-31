OOOOO and Teddy Sagi to Launch Fanz.com - Offering Live Video Commerce, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Gaming for the World Game

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (“OOOOO”) (OOOO: TSXV, OOOOF:OTC), a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce that the company will launch Fanz.com in March 2022.



Fanz.com will target the global soccer community, offering live video commerce, NFTs, and mobile gaming. It is estimated that there are 3.5 billion soccer fans, making it the most popular sport in the world. Fanz.com will officially launch in March 2022.

Fanz.com will offer teams and athletes an interactive video commerce solution, to provide intimate experiences that connect to fans through shoppable videos. OOOOO is already a leader in mobile, video commerce and serves leading retailers including QVC and JD Sports. The same technology will be used for Fanz.com, to enable sport teams and athletes to connect to Fanz.com to sell memorabilia and merchandise.

Interactive video commerce continues to explode as a mega-trend in China, estimated to reach $420 billion this year according to McKinsey.

Fanz.com will also offer a service for athletes and teams to create and launch non-fungible tokens and smart contracts that can be sold on the Fanz.com platform. Fanz.com will whitelist fans for the primary issuance of NFTs to help ensure only legitimate sport fans can participate.

Fanz.com will also launch games on the platform. It is expecting to launch the first game in the first half of the year.

OOOOO have partnered with Teddy Sagi, a technology and real estate billionaire and owner of LabTech – a property holding and management company which among other assets owns the vast majority of London’s iconic Camden Market. OOOOO is the majority holder of the new venture that will launch Fanz.

OOOOO and Fanz Founder Sam Jones said: "We believe that the combination of video commerce, gaming and NFTs are a powerful combination for a football fan. Fanz.com will allow direct access to your favourite team or athlete, whether that is a live video shopping experience where you can watch someone signing jerseys and interact with them, or acquiring a digital asset for your favourite team or athlete. Gaming provides a great way to interact with friends and compete for prizes. We have chosen to build this through the browser rather than an app, to reach the true global audience of football."

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and has offices in Manchester and Shanghai.

The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and has offices in Manchester and Shanghai.

Having launched in November 2020, the OOOOO platform has seen over +500,000 installs to date and successfully onboarded leading brands across fashion, sport, beauty, and wellness.

About Teddy Sagi

Teddy, an industry leading entrepreneur and his group bring a wealth of tech, e-commerce and extensive business experience to Fanz.com. In 1999, Teddy founded Playtech, one of the world’s leading online gaming software companies. Since then, Teddy has divested Playtech and diversified his business interests into retail, technology and software development, online security and property. He was the majority owner of SafeCharge, a global payments technology group and is the majority shareholder of Kape, an AIM-listed leading digital security software company providing a wide range of privacy and security products to consumers. In property, taking a particular interest in the most vibrant areas of London, Teddy has developed urban communities backed by a vision to transform the way we work, live and network.

About Luna PR

Luna PR will provide Fanz certain public relations services. Luna PR is an award-winning advisory, marketing, and public relations agency, focusing on projects in the crypto and blockchain industry. The Dubai-based company has over 4 years of expertise in the industry, working with over 500 projects to date, spanning across 5 continents. Luna PR has brought several prominent projects to market with their unique and tailored strategies.

https://www.lunapr.io/

About Tsangs Group

Tsangs Group is an investor in Fanz. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Tsangs Group has direct investments across the world. From fintech to entertainment to space travel, they are constantly investigating, analysing, and supporting the cutting edge of global innovation and development.

https://tsangsgroup.co/

For further information please contact:

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited

Forward Looking Information

