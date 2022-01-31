Dell Children's Receives $1 Million Donation From Kendra Scott

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dell Children's Medical Center is proud to announce a $1 million philanthropic gift from Kendra Scott.

Kendra Scott is making the gift to the Dell Children's Foundation HERE Campaign, an effort dedicated to providing world-class medical care to pediatric patients at Dell Children's. A generous gift from Kendra Scott, LLC is being matched by Kendra Scott personally for a total of $1M in support. Dell Children's Foundation is spearheading the philanthropic efforts to accelerate the continued growth at Dell Children's to keep children and families in the community for care by providing the highest quality advanced specialty care and services in Central Texas. The HERE Campaign is the largest philanthropic effort in Dell Children's history, and the support given by Kendra Scott is invaluable.

A portion of the gift will create a Child Life Event Center at Dell Children's. The space will allow for virtual and in-person activities, providing pediatric patients a creative, fun and safe place, allowing children and families to enjoy the beautiful space during medical treatment. In recognition of this gift, Dell Children's will name the redesigned space the "Kendra Scott Child Life Event Center."

"Play is truly an important part of the healing process, and this generous gift will elevate our Child Life program so that patients in our care experience the joy of play," said Kim Stephens, Director of Child Life at Dell Children's.

"Community investment has always been vital to healthcare growth. As the population increases, so do the needs of our community. We must be there to meet those needs, and we cannot do it alone. It requires partnership and investment from the community," explained Susan Hewlitt, Executive Director of the Dell Children's Foundation. "We are honored by Kendra Scott's unwavering support for Dell Children's patients and families for more than 12 years. Her gift and commitment to the Dell Children's mission is invaluable."

Over the years, Kendra Scott has worked closely with Dell Children's to help patients and their family members through long hospital days. They've hosted both virtual and in-person monthly Kendra Cares Color Bar® events for patients and their caregivers, brought new life and comfort to a treatment room for children who are undergoing medical care and often spend an entire day there, funded a full-time Art Therapist who specializes in non-medicinal healing and pain management techniques, and annually support the Dell Children's Ball.

"As a mom of three boys, I am so thankful to have Dell Children's in Central Texas to provide pediatric patients and families unparalleled care," said Kendra Scott, Founder and Executive Chairwoman at Kendra Scott. "I am excited for the Kendra Scott Child Life Event Center to bring creativity, joy and a smile to children and families when they need it most, and to continue to support the Dell Children's Hospital during the HERE Campaign as they can continue to create good in the world."

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott, celebrating its 20th anniversary, is a leading fashion meets philanthropy accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel, and purpose-driven desire to create good in the world of its founder and executive chairwoman, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 115 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, and nearly 1,000 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of fashion, sterling, and fine jewelry accessories for women and men, along with the innovative Color Bar®, a customizable experience in addition to engraving. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy" and since 2002, the company has given back significantly to local, national, and international causes supporting organizations that serve women and youth in the areas of health & wellness, education & entrepreneurship, and empowerment. We invite you to learn more by visiting kendrascott.com/philanthropy.

About Ascension Texas

In Texas, Ascension operates Ascension Providence, Ascension Seton, which includes Dell Children's Medical Center, the region's only comprehensive children's hospital and pediatric Level I trauma center, and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, the region's only Level I trauma center for adults. Ascension Seton partners with Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin and shares a common vision of transforming healthcare through a focus on quality and value. Serving Texas for 119 years, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is one of the leading non-profit and Catholic health systems in the U.S., operating 2,600 sites of care - including 139 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities - in 19 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.ascension.org and www.dellchildrens.net.

For Press Inquiries, please contact:

Jenna Scherz, Cara Caulkins Communications

jenna@caracaulkins.com

Kathy Hadlock, Ascension Texas

kathleen.Hadlock@ascension.org

Related Images











Image 1: Kendra Scott





Philanthropist, Designer and Executive Chairwoman









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment