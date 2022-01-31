H2O Innovation Receives Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). In connection with the listing (the “TSX listing”), the Corporation will apply to voluntarily delist the Common Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. to be effective as of the date the Common Shares commence trading on the TSX.



“The listing of our shares on the TSX will represent an important milestone for the Corporation and will contribute to the achievement of the objectives of our 3-year strategic plan. As one of only a few Pure-Water-Play companies, our listing on the TSX should enable us to attract a larger audience of investors interested in the water and ESG category. We feel the listing of our shares on the TSX is a logical step after the Corporation recently achieved a spot on the 2022 TSX Venture 50,” stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

In connection with the proposed TSX listing, the Corporation has amended its stock option plan to meet TSX standards. Final approval of the TSX listing is subject to the Corporation meeting certain customary conditions required by the TSX. The Corporation expects to satisfy all the requirements of the TSX in the coming weeks and will issue a press release once the TSX confirms the date when trading of the Common Shares is expected to begin on the TSX. Upon listing on the TSX, the Common Shares will continue to trade under the symbol “HEO.”

Prospective disclosure

Certain statements set forth in this press release regarding the operations and the activities of H 2 O Innovation as well as other communications by the Corporation to the public that describe more generally management objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the process for delisting the Common Shares from the TSXV and listing the Common Shares on the TSX. Forward-looking statements concern analysis and other information based on forecast future results, performance and achievements and the estimate of amounts that cannot yet be determined. Those forward-looking statements, based on the current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, which may result in actual and future results, performance, and achievements of the Corporation to be materially different than the said forward-looking statements. Information about the risk factors to which the Corporation is exposed is provided in the Annual Information Form dated September 27, 2021 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

