PAE Achieves Certification for Aerospace Industry Standards

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, announced today it has achieved the AS9100D standard established by the International Aerospace Quality Group. This standard recognizes organizations that deliver products and services within aviation, space and defense fields by setting quality management system requirements.

PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said the most recent certification puts PAE at the forefront of aerospace and aviation innovation.

“The beginning of 2022 kicked off with PAE’s impressive AS9100D certification showing our continued dedication to leading the industry in aerospace and aviation,” Peiffer said. “Our performance excellence team has continued to make dynamic decisions to anticipate our customers’ comprehensive needs by accomplishing this certification within six months.”

PAE Director of Performance Excellence for GMS John Bennett and Vice President of Readiness and Sustainment Cristal Rice led the efforts to achieve the AS9100D certification.

“Achieving the AS9100D certification takes PAE’s aviation capabilities to the next level,” Bennett said. “This certification positions PAE to be more flexible in the aerospace sector and compete for more complex contracts.”

The British Standards Institution awarded PAE the certification after an extensive audit that found PAE conformed to the certification standards. The AS9100D certification can be achieved by all levels of the supply chain by organizations around the world to improve quality, cost and delivery performance.

About PAE

For more than 66 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

