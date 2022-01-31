Zenith Epigenetics Announces Appointment to Board of Directors and Provides Clinical Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Capital Corp. (“Zenith” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Dr. Brad Thompson, PhD, to its board of directors.



Dr. Thompson is an experienced biotechnology founder and executive having served as a public company CEO for 22 years. He has served as Chairman, Director, and an Audit Committee member on a number of public company (NASDAQ, TSX and CDNX) boards of directors, and has served as a Director of private company boards and industry groups (including Chairman and Chairman Emeritus of BIOTECanada). He has taken companies public on the TSX, NASDAQ and former Alberta Stock Exchange, as well as led successful cross-listings (from the TSX to the NASDAQ). Dr. Thompson holds a PhD in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Western Ontario. Prior to entering the private sector, his research affiliations included working with NASA and the Canadian Space Agency, the United Nations, Colorado State University, and the University of Alberta.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Thompson to our Board of Directors, a deeply experienced biotech businessperson who brings a wealth of varied experience, which will assist in further advancing Zenith,” stated Mr. Donald McCaffrey, President & CEO of Zenith.

“I am thrilled to be joining Zenith at such an exciting time in the clinical development of its lead compound ZEN-3694,” said Dr. Thompson. “With such a broad clinical program offering, including multiple promising opportunities to improve the lives of oncology patients, I am looking forward to seeing what comes next from this impressive program.”

Dr. Thompson’s appointment coincides with Dr. Eldon Smith having stepped down from the Board of Directors, effective today. Dr. Smith served on Zenith’s board from its inception in 2013.

“We have immense gratitude for Dr. Smith’s many contributions, guidance, and expertise over the years, which contributed greatly to moving our programs forward. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to him for all of his years of service, and we wish him all the best,” stated Mr. McCaffrey.

Clinical Update

Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents for numerous oncology indications in pre-selected or enriched patient populations. Our lead compound, ZEN-3694 is undergoing clinical development in multiple clinical trials:

1. Phase 2b metastatic castration resistant prostate (mCRPC) cancer trial in combination with androgen receptor inhibitor, XTANDI (enzalutamide):

Randomized trial comparing XTANDI in combination with ZEN-3694 to XTANDI treatment alone in patients with mCRPC

Conducted in collaboration Astellas Pharma and Newsoara Biopharma

This study is active and currently recruiting across multiple sites in the US and is in the activation stage in China

Differentiated study that will focus on addressing a significant unmet need in patients with AR independent tumors

Study rationale and trial design will be presented at the upcoming ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (February 17-19, 2022) 2. Phase 2b Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) trial in combination with the PARP inhibitor TALZENNA (talazoparib): Conducted in collaboration with Pfizer and Newsoara Biopharma

This study is an expansion of the ongoing Phase 2 trial and is in the activation stage in US/EU/China

Based on discussions with US FDA, this Phase 2b trial – with a positive outcome – can potentially enable registration of ZEN-3694 via accelerated approval

Results from the completed Phase 2 portion of the trial are expected to be presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting (June 3-7, 2022) 3. Phase 1b/2 androgen receptor independent mCRPC trial in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and XTANDI: Conducted in collaboration with Merck, the University of California, San Francisco, and the University of Michigan

Data to date shows that the combination can be dosed safely and is clinically active

The trial has progressed to the efficacy stage and is accruing well 4. Phase 1b/2 ovarian cancer trial in combination with immune-checkpoint inhibitors, nivolumab and ipilimumab: National Cancer Institute is conducting this trial in collaboration with Zenith and BMS

This is a second trial combining immune-checkpoint inhibitors with ZEN-3694

Expected to enroll first patient in the first quarter of 2022 5. Phase 1b/2 NUT carcinoma trial in combination with chemotherapy: Conducted in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute

Ultra-orphan indication with significant unmet need

Expected to enroll first patient in the first half of 2022 6. Phase 1b/2 solid tumors and lymphoma trial in combination with entinostat: National Cancer Institute is conducting this trial in collaboration with Zenith and Syndax

Expected to enroll first patient in the first half of 2022

About Zenith

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company originally spun out of Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) in 2013. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for various oncologic indications, specifically: mCRPC in combination with androgen receptor inhibitor, XTANDI; Triple Negative Breast Cancer in combination with the PARP inhibitor TALZENNA; Androgen receptor independent mCRPC in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor KEYTRUDA and XTANDI; Ovarian cancer in combination with immune-checkpoint inhibitors, nivolumab and ipilimumab; NUT midline carcinoma in combination with chemotherapy; solid tumors and lymphoma in combination with entinostat.

