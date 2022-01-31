Dymax Oligomer & Coatings Rebranded as Bomar

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Oligomers & Coatings, leading manufacturer of oligomers, coatings, and advanced performance materials for UV/EB energy-cure applications, announced today that the division will begin operating as Bomar Specialties, LLC effective immediately.



The rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with the name change, a modernized logo and visual identity have been revealed. The company’s ownership, management, and staff have not changed. Bomar will continue to service customers directly in the Americas and will distribute products globally through Dymax entities and a network of other authorized distributors.

For over 30 years, Bomar has synthesized, engineered, and manufactured oligomers for 3D printing resins, nail coatings, UV/EB adhesives, industrial coatings, and specialty applications. Originally operating under the name of Bomar Specialties and rebranding as Dymax Oligomers & Coatings in 2012, Bomar is returning to its roots with this brand modernization and commitment to product innovation and enhanced market focus. Bomar also offers synthetic and blending manufacturing expertise as a contract manufacturing service to its customers.

“As we focus on expansion and continue to enhance our reputation as an innovator and leader in oligomer development and novel chemistries, we believe this rebrand better reflects the mission and vision of the Bomar brand,” said David Robitaille, Global Business Unit Director of Bomar. “The Bomar brand name is still very well recognized in the UV/EB community as an innovator of oligomeric chemistries, and this homecoming to our Bomar brand name helps refocus our mission and image as an experienced raw material supplier to the UV/EB market.”

In conjunction with the brand rollout, Bomar introduces a new website. The website design provides streamlined navigation to better accommodate visitors and enable search via products, markets, or properties. Additional enhancements include expanded content, an improved resource section, and a stronger emphasis on Bomar’s toll manufacturing capabilities. An interactive product selector tool enables users to choose products based on certain physical properties and compare them side by side. Once selected, the full product data sheet is available for downloading. This upgraded look has also been applied across the entire literature library, providing users with clean, easy-to-read content that contains the comprehensive, detailed information on the products, services, and resources the company supplies.

About Bomar

Bomar specializes in the synthesis, formulation, and manufacture of advanced performance oligomers and materials for energy (UV/EB), light, and other free-radical cure applications worldwide. Served industries include 3D printing, nail gel coatings, UV/EB adhesives, industrial coatings, and specialty applications. For additional information on Bomar, visit bomar-chem.com or call us at 860-626-7006.