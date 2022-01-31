Handbag Market Projected to Touch USD 78.46 Billion by 2028 | Handbag Industry Size, Global Share, Business Revenue, Dynamics, Regional Insights, SWOT Analysis and Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global handbag market size is projected to touch USD 78.46 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The market stood at USD 47.57 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 49.63 billion in 2021. Developing tourism and transport industry and rising preferences towards premium fashion products are likely to fuel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "Handbag Market, 2021-2028."

The rising demand for premium fashion accessories is likely to boost handbag demand. It is portable and comes in different designs, colors, and shapes. The rising tourism and transport are expected to boost the product's demand drastically. As per the information provided by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, tourist visits exhibited a 5% growth in 2018 touching 1.4 billion. The product's portability, strength, elegant designs are likely to attract consumers towards attractive bags. Further, evolving consumer preferences and rising demand for premium fashion accessories are likely to increase sales. Moreover, manufacturers launch high-quality bags with innovative features such as outer shells, power units, and removable flaps to attract consumers' demand. For example, Evolution Smart Bag launched Autumn Blue Signature Handbag with charging base, removable flap, and EVA outer shell evolution power unit. These factors are likely to bolster market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

Halt on Manufacturing to Impede Market Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the halt on manufacturing activities. Rising COVID-19 infections led to the imposition of stringent lockdown regulations by governments. The disruptions in the supply chain are likely to reduce sales. Further, the restrictions imposed on tourism and transport and the lack of raw materials may impede the market progress. However, the adoption of reduced capacities, production machinery, and part-time shifts may enable companies to even costs and recover losses. This factor may boost market growth during the pandemic.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report:

Coach IP Holdings LLC (New York, U.S.)

Louis Vuitton Malletier (Paris, France)

Chanel Ltd (Paris, France)

Guccio Gucci S.p.A. (Florence, Italy)

Prada S.p.A. (Milan, Italy)

Fendi (Rome, Italy)

Burberry (London, U.K.)

Hermès International S.A. (Paris, France)

Kate Spade (New York, U.S.)

Calvin Klein Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Highlights of the Report

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Segments

By product

Satchel

Clutch

Tote

Saddle

Body cross

Hobo

Others

By Raw Material

Leather

Fabric

By End-User

Women

Men

Drivers and Restraints

Rapidly Progressing Fashion Industry to Bolster Market Growth

Evolving consumer preferences and increasing spending capacity have led to the adoption of fashion products. The adoption of a wide range of handbags is likely to foster the product's sales. As per the data provided by the Business of Fashion Ltd and McKinsey & Company's report titled ‘The State of Fashion 2019’ the market reached USD 1.3 trillion and is anticipated to employ approximately 300 million people globally. Further, a rising number of sales from the female population is likely to escalate the product's adoption. According to the information provided by Catalyst.Org, the total female consumer spending reached approximately USD 31.8 trillion in 2019. In addition, the incorporation of promotional campaigns by manufacturers attracts consumers and boosts adoption. For example, as per the National News (UAE), in July 2018, Chanel selected Penelope Cruz as its brand ambassador. These factors are likely to drive the handbag market growth.

However, the availability of alternative products may hamper the progress of the industry.

Regional Insights

Rising Per-Capita Income to Boost Market Development in Europe

Europe is projected to dominate the handbag market share because of the rising per-capita income and evolving consumer preferences. The market in Europe stood at USD 16.14 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years. Further, rising demand for premium fashion items and the presence of several major players are likely to fuel product demand. These factors are likely to boost market development.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow steadily because of the presence of the rapid surge in employment. As a result, the number of consumers willing to purchase premium products has increased significantly. As per the International Labor Organization, the employment ratio in Asia-Pacific increased by 33.1% in 2019. These factors are likely to boost industry growth.

In North America, the positive growth of the small industries has boosted handbag adoption. For example, as per the data published by the Small Business Administration, the number of small businesses in the U.S. is approximately 30.7 million as per 2019 and possesses nearly 59.9 million employees. In addition, the presence of several fashion shows such as Micam Americas Las Vegas, Stylemax Chicago, and Apparel Sourcing USA are likely to boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Launch Innovative Products to Improve Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market launch innovative products to satisfy consumer demand and boost brand image. For example, VKY Original launched a slew of classic luxury handbags including tote and messenger bags in November 2019. The handbags are designed using a signature concealed secret lining to increase the bag's appeal. This launch may enable the company to boost its brand image globally. Moreover, the adoption of acquisition strategies may enable manufacturers to acquire resources and produce quality products. This strategy can boost companies' annual revenues.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19



Industry Development

November 2019: LVMH a French bag and clothing manufacturer acquired Tiffany & Co. for USD 16.2 billion.

