Protective Face Mask Market to Hit USD 17.94 Billion by 2028 | Global Protective Face Mask Industry Share, & Detailing Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protective face mask market size is projected to reach USD 17.94 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of -3.9% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 17.84 billion in 2020 and reached USD 23.70 billion in 2021. Surging demand for face protection masks to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection will considerably augment the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Protective Face Mask Market, 2021-2028”.

Protective face masks shield users from several pollutants and viruses in the environment and are used extensively in recent times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is composed of various filters and materials to allow users to breathe effectively and protect themselves from harmful bacteria present in the atmosphere. Rising COVID-19 spread and increasing pollution are expected to boost the demand for protective face masks. Furthermore, the rising demand for protective gear in the healthcare sector is expected to boost face mask adoption, increasing sales. These factors may propel the industry’s growth.

COVID-19 Impact :

As per the information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 89 million medical masks are required monthly to satisfy the rising demand for protective medical equipment globally. However, the situation has gotten even worse as there is a massive shortage of maks globally. For example, in January 2020 Canada announced that it is facing a shortage of the 55 million N95 masks that the country had stocked during the 2003 SARS contagion. Italy, Europe’s worst-hit country by the coronavirus, received 800,000 masks from South Africa in March. However, it reported that it was short of approximately 10 million more. Supply and demand chain interruptions of face masks hasled to the expansion of manufacturing facilities by several organizations globally. This factor has led to the opening of unique expansion avenues for the market.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report:

ANSELL LTD (Australia)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Moldex-Metric (Germany)

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Medicom (Canada)

Eclipse Automation Inc. (U.S.)

Alpha Pro Tech (Canada)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

3M (U.S)

Segmentation :

Based on type, the market is segmented into medical face mask, respirator, and others. Medical Face Mask segment is further bifurcated into surgical & procedure, N-95 respirators, and others. Based on usage, the market is classified into disposable and reusable. The market is divided into healthcare, oil & gas, mining, construction, manufacturing, and other applications. The global healthcare market accounted for the majority of the market share. Hospitals and clinics, manufacturing, and other end-use industries make up the sector.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Air Pollution Globally to Boost Market Growth

Rising pollution and its effects on health globe. Recent data from the WHO reveals that 90% of people breathe polluted air. The ambient and household air pollution resulted in 7 million deaths worldwide every year. According to a report published by the World Bank, the main culprit is PM2.5 (particulate matter of less than 2.5 micrometers), which penetrates the lungs and cardiovascular system, leading to life-threatening conditions such as stroke, lung cancer, respiratory infections, and heart disease. These masks effectively filter these pollutants and prevent inhalation of deadly air contaminants. These masks are extensively used in urban areas, especially in developing countries, where high energy consumption and pollution levels have reached inordinate levels.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Pack Supported by Advancements in Protective Equipment

With a market size of USD 6.88 billion in 2020, North America will dominate the protective face mask market share during the forecast period. The prime factor driving this market in the region is the availability of advanced protective equipment for medical personnel. In addition, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen astronomically in the U.S., which has surged the demand for these masks in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the high production capacities of manufacturers in India and China are augmenting the market growth as these countries are two of the leading suppliers of hospital equipment worldwide. In Europe, the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus is propelling the demand for face masks by civilians and frontline healthcare workers.

Competitive Landscape

Convergence of Novel Protection Technologies to Enhance Market Competition

The competitive landscape of this market is currently characterized by companies attempting to meet the exponential demand for these masks. Many leading players are fusing their patented technologies with their competitors to develop effective masks for frontline health personnel.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Protective Face Mask Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Industry Developments:

May 2020: Honeywell announced the construction of a new production line with the capacity to produce up to 4.5 million of its signature SuperOne disposable face masks every month at its site in Scotland. The company aims at aiding the U.K. government’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus in the country.

Honeywell announced the construction of a new production line with the capacity to produce up to 4.5 million of its signature SuperOne disposable face masks every month at its site in Scotland. The company aims at aiding the U.K. government’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus in the country. April 2020: DuPont teamed up with Cummins, Inc. to address the shortage of N95 masks in the US. Under the collaboration, Cummins will be using its NanoNet® and NanoForce® Media technology and DuPont its Hybrid Membrane Technology to produce N95 respirator masks for medical personnel across the country.

