Freeze Tag CEO Update January 2022

Tustin, CA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, today announced an update from the CEO.

“We are pleased to announce that 2021 was a profitable and prosperous year for Freeze Tag. In 2021, we saw increases in several lines of business that exceeded our expectations,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “We will reveal more specific financial information in March when we release our annual report, but our management team is extremely pleased with the financial performance of the company, the dedication of our hard-working staff, and the devotion and support of our loyal players and customers.”

Accomplishments of 2021

Throughout 2021, we made progress on several objectives including continued development of our Munzee product offering, the expansion of our Eventzee custom scavenger hunt platform, and creation of a new location-based application.

Munzee Development and Live Operations

Munzee continues to be our flagship product. In 2021, our customers were delighted with several new features we added to our Munzee app including:

Secret ZeeOps with more difficult missions for our advanced players

Capture mulligans to help players going for daily streak badges

QRates, Cubimals and QRowbars, a totally new way to play the physical Munzee game

Premium membership options available in app

Filtered Blasts for Premium members

We also increased our marketing efforts and expanded to new user acquisition sources to help grow and expand our customer base across the world.

Eventzee Development and Expanded Customer Base

We continued to add features to our new and improved Eventzee custom scavenger hunt app including a popular “teams” feature for team building events and our “Party Packs” for customers who want a ready-made solution.

The Eventzee team also continued to add and service high profile clients such as the Charlotte Hornets NBA team, the Miami Zoo, and DTLA, the Downtown Los Angeles marketing organization.

New App for Painted Rocks Hobbyists

Based on consumer research we conducted in 2021, we developed a new location-based app that fills a need for painted rocks creators and finders. Painting rocks with words of kindness or appealing artwork has become a popular hobby for hundreds of thousands of people around the world. Thousands of Facebook groups dedicated to painted rocks are a testament to its popularity.

For enthusiasts who paint and hide rocks for others to find, it is difficult to track the activity of your rock. Painted rock creators want to know who found their rocks, how they reacted when they found it, and whether they kept the rock or re-hid it for others to find. Our new Painted Rocks App manages all of these functions and more. The Painted Rocks App also offers a Rock Locator Map that players can use to find painted rocks hidden in the wild.

While we developed the Painted Rocks App during 2021, we have just launched the live beta in early January 2022. More information on our Painted Rocks App can be found here www.paintedrocksapp.com including links to download the app.

Our Goals for 2022 and Beyond

As we look ahead to 2022, we will continue to expand our topline revenue and profit.

We will continue expanding our Munzee player base both in the United States and internationally. Our Munzee app development roadmap calls for adding features that will engage players of all ages and help us expand our player base.

For our Eventzee app, we will be developing more features designed to allow clients to build and test their own scavenger hunts with ease.

Since our Painted Rocks App has just gone into its beta phase, 2022 will be the year we build an audience and engage with painted rocks enthusiasts across the world.

Lastly, we recognize that crypto technology, token economics and NFT investments have become a part of the gaming ecosystem. We are actively exploring and developing a strategy to incorporate these new and exciting features into our games. We will release more information as soon as our product offerings are solidified.

Thank you for being part of our community. We wish you a prosperous, safe, and healthy 2022.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with more than 12 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,400 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows organizations and businesses to create custom virtual, physical and hybrid scavenger hunts for their customers and constituents. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.