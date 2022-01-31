PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Aims to Expand Viewership Reach Through Partnership with ALTRD.TV

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging medicinal psychedelics sector, and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce the Company’s 100% owned and operated media platform, Psychedelic Spotlight, has executed a non-exclusive licensing Agreement with Ronin Content Service (“Ronin”), a Culver City, CA based media company and content distributor, to begin hosting a variety of the video content produced by Psychedelic Spotlight on Ronin’s ALTRD.TV network (f/k/a “Social Club TV”).



Marketed as the largest cannabis specialty connected-TV network featuring over 2,500 hours of lifestyle, reality, comedy, features and progressive documentaries, the ALTRD.TV network is available in 65M+ homes across devices and platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, and AndroidTV.

And in recognizing the growing momentum and interest surrounding psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted healing, ALTRD.TV has recently kicked off initiatives focused on expanding its coverage of all things related to psychedelics, consciousness, and altered states. And in doing so, they have identified the value potential of Psychedelic Spotlight as a viable source of highly engaging, industry-focused video content that they believe can add value to the network’s coverage of this rapidly expanding and highly diverse community of psychedelics.

Current plans are for Psychedelic Spotlight’s video series, "Spotlight in Focus," to debut on ALTRD.TV in early February and for it to become a monthly staple of the network with new episodes premiering the first week of each month. The Company is also exploring additional content production concepts, including those co-developed with ALTRD.TV, to expand on its branded content it will be able to feature on the network in the months ahead.

Furthermore, the Company contends that it is committed to making strategic use of this partnership with ALTRD.TV to optimize current and future monetization initiatives for Psychedelic Spotlight through the unique potential it presents to accelerate the growth of its audience and help drive viewership analytics for its video content.

“We believe this partnership with a dynamic platform like ALTRD.TV presents a fantastic opportunity for us to further develop our Psychedelic Spotlight brand as a cultural and lifestyle staple within this expanding community of psychedelics,” said David Flores, PSYC CEO. “ALTRD.TV is quickly evolving into one of the most resourceful platforms for emerging industries like cannabis and psychedelics. The more eyes we can get on our content, the better position I believe we will be in to maximize monetization capabilities with things such as paid sponsorships, advertisements, and some of the other paid media services we provide through PSYC Media Services. And although there can be no guarantee as to how effective this partnership with ALTRD.TV will be in terms of contributing to the growth of our audience, we are extremely optimistic in its potential of playing an integral role in helping us continue to build Psychedelic Spotlight into a globally recognized multimedia leader for the psychedelics industry.”

Said Joshua Otten, CEO and Co-Founder of ALTRD.TV: "We are excited to partner with Psychedelic Spotlight in bringing their flagship psychedelic talk show “Spotlight in Focus” to the platform. ALTRD.TV is the destination for psychonauts, wellness seekers and growers who want to watch exclusive and original movies, TV shows, and documentaries streaming globally in over 65M homes. With over 2500 hours of content that includes educational series and documentaries focused on the power of plant medicine and the science behind entheogens ALTRD.TV is a leader in broadcast quality psychedelic content.”

Matthew Dunehoo, “Spotlight in Focus” Director and Producer added: “This is an ideal opportunity for our video production team. All creators know it’s about winning eyes for the work. You can have the most excellently executed content, but without advocacy and exposure, actual reach is always in question. Being featured on ALTRD.TV is a significant step forward in expanding Psychedelic Spotlight’s impact within the space, and I believe the distribution of “Spotlight in Focus” is just the beginning.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We contend that we are truly the right TRAC to follow.

