NaturalShrimp and Gulf Seafood Announce Extension of Commercial Partnership Into 2022 Based on Key Milestone Achievements and Increased Customer Demand

DALLAS, TX, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced with the ongoing success of its trial partnership agreement with Gulf Seafood Inc. (GSI) for live shrimp, the two companies have committed to continuing the partnership for the remainder of the first quarter of 2022.



The three-month trial began in October 2021 with the agreement to deliver live shrimp that GSI purchases, distributes and markets over the period. First deliveries were announced in November to customers in several major cities and transported using GSI’s proven waterless packaging method of keeping shrimp alive during shipping without the need for adding water to the package. Deliveries have continued to ramp into the new year as a live packaging line was delivered, installed and tested at the LaCoste, Texas facility with live shrimp to be delivered to San Antonio, Houston and Dallas.



“Our partnership with GSI has been an overwhelming success and we look forward to continuing our live shrimp deliveries to them and rapidly grow quantities of live shrimp sales in 2022,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “We have harvested numerous times from Webster City and established several strategic relationships which we expect to become long term supply arrangements. The packaging facility in LaCoste has been installed and tested, and we expect to start supplying customers directly from LaCoste in February.”



Stephen Alexander of Gulf Seafood Inc. added, “GSI is very excited to continue working with NaturalShrimp in the live shrimp market. GSI and NaturalShrimp have committed to continue working together for the first quarter of 2022, after which we hope to have a long-term arrangement in place. The past three months have been very productive and have been met with positive customer feedback. We look forward to continue supporting NaturalShrimp with live shrimp sales in the future, especially with the recently announced expansions into Las Vegas and Florida.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

