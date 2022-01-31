Crumbl Cookies signs new lease at Loyal Plaza in Williamsport, PA

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northpath Investments is excited to announce the opening of Crumbl Cookies (“Crumbl”) in its Williamsport, PA. shopping center, Loyal Plaza. Crumbl signed a 10 year lease in the 1,600 SF former Sky High Yogurt space.

Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation. Crumbl will be serving cookies, ice cream, cupcakes and will also be a destination for birthday parties.

“We are happy to welcome Crumbl to our roster of tenants at Loyal Plaza, we believe this tenant will add significant value to an already diverse tenancy at the center,” said Gershon Alexander, Principal at Northpath Investments.

Kandy Weader of Keystone Commercial represented the tenant in this transaction. Abe Khan of Bennett Williams represented the Landlord represented in this transaction. For further leasing opportunities at Loyal Plaza please contact Brad Rorhbaugh at brohrbaugh@bennettwilliams.com.