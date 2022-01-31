Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC to Sponsor the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on February 2nd & 3rd, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline” or the “Company”), a consulting agency that provides customized corporate communications and strategic investor relations advisory services to publicly traded and pre-IPO companies, is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring the VirtualInvestorConferences.com Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference being held on Wednesday and Thursday, February 2nd & 3rd, 2022.



Scott Powell, President of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, will open the conference by delivering the Keynote Presentation at 9:30 am ET on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mr. Powell will provide an informative presentation titled "Social Media & the New Investor Relations Landscape." Participants will be invited to ask the presenter questions in real-time.

Mr. Powell’s presentation will discuss the important relationship between a Company’s social media engagement and the investment community. It will further discuss how investor relations departments should strategically evaluate their current social media program and activities, with the objective of building a highly informed, long-term-oriented shareholder base for the mutual benefit of companies and investors.

Interested parties may register for the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference by visiting the conference website at https://bit.ly/3Fpq8Mn and may learn more about this and upcoming events at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com. For those not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline”), with locations in New York City & Boston, is a consulting agency that provides customized investor relations, corporate communications, and strategic consulting services to publicly traded and pre-IPO companies. Our senior-level team has worked with hundreds of U.S.-listed public companies from around the globe across diverse industries and various market caps, successfully broadening awareness for our clients within the financial community. At Skyline, we bring a strategic, hands-on mindset that aligns traditional investor relations and public relations strategies with new media technologies to deliver an impactful, unified story that resonates with the financial community. In 2021, Skyline launched the “Skyline Signature Series,” a live webinar event that provides public companies with an effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live CEO virtual presentations.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC’s website at www.skylineccg.com.



About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.