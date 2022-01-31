Saudi Arabia construction equipment rental market stood at USD1419.71 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.85% to reach USD2166.66 million by 2026

New York, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Equipment Type, By Region, By Province, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223806/?utm_source=GNW



Increased government spending on infrastructure development and construction activities to boost the country’s economy and create an alternate revenue source for the country is bolstering the pace of construction activities in the country.The high initial cost required for purchasing the construction equipment makes the contractors and construction companies opt for rental services to fulfill their demands.



Renting construction equipment eliminates the maintenance costs and the need to invest in technological upgradation of the construction equipment, which is one of the major reasons for the high demand of the construction equipment rental market.The surge in the number of market players offering rental services and intense competition among them makes the market players take measures to stay ahead.



The adoption of telematics and automation technology by construction equipment manufacturing companies is aiding in making the products more efficient and advanced.Market players are shifting to online platforms to expand their consumer base and make their services accessible to a larger audience is expected to boost the growth of Saudi Arabia construction equipment rental market in the forecast period.



However, fluctuations in raw material prices may hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The Saudi Arabia construction equipment rental market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, region, province, and competitive landscape.Based on the equipment type, the market is divided into dump truck, diesel genset, crane, wheel loader, excavator, bulldozer, motor grader, and telescopic handler.



The telescopic handler segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR growth in the forecast period. Telescopic handlers are in high demand among construction companies as they can move on-road and off-road and showcase high load capacity and flexibility to carry heavy loads with ease.

Zahid Tractor and Heavy Machinery Company, General Contracting Company (GCC), Bin Quraya Rental, Industrial Supplies Development Co. Ltd. (ISDC Rental Company), Abdulla Nass & Partners Co. Ltd. (ANPC), Saad Al Qahtani Contracting (SAQCO), Arabian Consolidated Trading Group – Crane & Heavy Equipment Rental, Altaaqa Alternative Solutions Co. Ltd., Al Faris, Rezayat Sparrow Arabian Crane Hire Co. Ltd. are among the major market players in the regional platform that lead the market growth of the Saudi Arabia construction equipment rental market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental market based on equipment type, region, province, competitive landscape.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Construction equipment rental service providers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Construction Equipment Rental

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Equipment Type:

o Dump Truck

o Diesel Genset

o Crane

o Wheel Loader

o Excavator

o Bulldozer

o Motor Grader

o Telescopic Handler

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Region:

o South & West

o North & Central

o East

• Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Province:

o Mecca

o Riyadh

o Eastern

o Asir

o Medina

o East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223806/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________