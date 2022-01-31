Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2022 Analytical Data Infrastructure Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Analytical Data Infrastructure Flagship Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Analytical data infrastructure (ADI) defines a set of technology components for integrating, modeling, managing, storing, governing, and accessing data sets. These data sets then serve as sources for analytic/business intelligence (BI) consumers, e.g., analytic/business applications, tools, and users.



The 6th edition ADI Market Study provides a detailed picture of perceptions, intentions, and realities associated with ADI platform choices. It focuses on the capabilities of database/management platforms for analytical use cases, including on-premises and cloud-deployed databases and specialty databases for analytic users/use cases.

According to the 2022 report, the top priority use case for ADI platforms is business user reporting and dashboards, followed by data science and embedded analytics. The majority of respondents prefer an ADI platform accessed/licensed via a cloud deployment and there is a clear year-over-year trend in the rising priority of “as-a-cloud service” as a deployment option for ADI. Security and performance lead the selection priority for ADI platforms.

“The choice of which ADI platform to use is a significant decision for business intelligence and analytics users, data administrators/managers, and application developers,” said Bill Hostmann, research fellow at Dresner Advisory Services. “Today’s diversity and scale of BI and analytic use cases require new technology, development, and deployment options that can span from on-premises to cloud deployment, and support data/analytic workflows at high scale and security.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

