United States Personal Accessories Market, By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

United States personal accessories market was valued at USD91.36 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD144.24 billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR value of 8.15% in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The market growth can be attributed to increased influence of the fashion trends. Through multimedia and online social platforms, various designer, modern, and fashionable personal accessories are available for the consumers. Inclination of the young consumers toward fashionable accessories, demand to follow the ongoing trends, and increasing popularity of these products is driving the growth of the United States personal accessories market in the upcoming five years. Aggregated promotions, marketing and influence through celebrity promotions and advertisements are also the major factors supporting the growth of the United States personal accessories market. Moreover, factors like rising disposable income among the younger population and adult population, increasing brand awareness, surging demands for imported accessories from global brands, as well as AI supported online shopping influences the growth of the United States personal accessories market in the future five years. Online channels are most influential in terms of availability of the large section of variety and versions. Easier import regulations, business expansion by the global brands over online platform is also indirectly aiding to the growth of the United States personal accessories market in the forecast years, until 2026. Jewelry, bags & wallets, and watches sectors provide additional support to the fashion industry. The primary purpose of these accessories is to give the user the impression of being well-dressed and appealing to others, making the personal accessories industry one of the most well-organized and developed.

The United States personal accessories market is segmented by product type, end user, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on end user, the market is further bifurcated into male and female.



Female segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market since, women have been traditional admirers of personal accessories like jewelry, handbags, watches, hats, etc.Although, male sub-segment is also expected to register fastest growing CAGR in the upcoming five years on the account of evolving consumer preferences.



Men-grooming industry is also rapidly evolving and expanding with male population being equally interested and acceptable to fashion, and accessories.

The personal accessories market has become an attractive destination for investments and several large multinational companies are entering into this market. Some of the major players operating in this market are LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc., Tapestry, Inc., Richemont North America Inc., Apple Inc., Kering Americas, Inc. (Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta), Pandora Jewelry Inc., CHANEL, Inc., The Swatch Group (U.S.) Inc., PRADA USA Corp, Burberry Limited. The personal accessories market in the United States is highly fragmented due to many local and international suppliers.



