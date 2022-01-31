Kinetic Insurance Names Jose Cruz Regional Vice President of Business Development

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic Insurance, a wearable insurtech that keeps workers safe and saves money on premiums , today named Jose Cruz Regional Vice President of Business Development with responsibility for leading business development and broker distribution in California, Arizona and Nevada. An industry veteran, Cruz has more than 15 years of commercial insurance experience in business development, point of sale activities and revenue generation strategies.



“Kinetic Insurance is offering something new and different that will help brokers stand out in a crowded workers’ compensation marketplace,” said Cruz. “With a Kinetic policy, brokers bring real risk mitigation to their clients. Companies receive and deploy our wearable tech, which is proven to reduce injury frequency by 50-60%. And our policy is backed by Nationwide, one of the largest and strongest national brands in the insurance industry.”

Based in San Diego, Cruz will be working with agents and brokers to present the benefits of Kinetic’s wearable technology, and working hand-in-hand with all company departments to optimize Kinetic’s total brand offerings.

Prior to joining Kinetic, Cruz served as a business development executive with some of the leading commercial insurance carriers and brokers in the West, including WCF Insurance, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company, Willis, and Atlas General Insurance Services.

“Jose brings to Kinetic Insurance both strong and established trading partner relationships with high performing sales producers that represent several of the nation’s Top 100 commercial brokers,” said Ronnie O’Dell, Vice President, head of distribution & business development, Kinetic Insurance. “This network of producers has come to rely on his knowledge and expertise in placing middle to large accounts, and regularly invite him to co-sell directly with the policy holder.”

Kinetic Insurance, backed by Nationwide, AM Best Rated A+ XV, offers workers’ compensation coverage combined with a technology-driven approach to worker safety. Policyholders are equipped with wearable technology designed to reduce injuries and losses. The wearables automatically detect unsafe postures and provide workers with real time feedback whenever a high-risk motion occurs. With use over time, workers can improve their biomechanics, resulting in fewer injuries. Risk data can be viewed in the Kinetic dashboard, and used to make targeted changes to workplace processes that can help to further reduce injury risk.

Read the blog interview: Introducing Our New Regional VP of Business Development, Jose Cruz .