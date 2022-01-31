Questrade wins DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence for fourth consecutive year

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) -- Canada’s fastest growing and the #1 rated* online brokerage -- is again honoured to have been awarded the 2021 DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence for Telephone Service for the fourth consecutive year, and this year is thrilled to celebrate its second 2021 Seal with a win in the Live Chat category. The DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence is recognized as a mark of a superior standard of care in the financial community. Awarded to firms that provide exceptional customer service, it is based on industry-leading criteria obtained from decades of research in financial services. After a thorough audit of both of its telephone and live chat customer service offerings, Questrade once again exceeded DALBAR, Inc.’s stringent benchmarks in criteria covering all aspects of its interactions and high-quality service delivery.



“2021 has been another challenging year with ongoing pandemic-induced stresses, volatile markets and, in many cases, financial hardship,” said Michelle Slute, vice president, research, DALBAR, Inc. “Continuing to deliver a superior standard of service during the pandemic and accompanying disruptions speaks to a strong culture and the priority placed on people, and Questrade’s service level commitment to their clients.”

“A DALBAR customer experience award is the highest achievement within the financial services arena,” noted Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “At Questrade, our ongoing commitment is to support our clients with their investing needs, especially during this unpredictable time in history. As such, we are proud to be recognized this year for both aspects of our service offering. Canadians have come to rely on the top-notch service delivered by our agents, and with dedicated support from our leadership team, we continue to be the trusted partner for Canadians’ investing needs with our superior standard of care we offer our customers.”

Since its founding in 1999, Questrade has had one vision: to help Canadians achieve financial independence by providing them with the best investment products, technology, and customer service. Questrade offers commission-free ETF purchases in all self-directed accounts and ultra-low fees for its managed Questwealth Portfolios of ETFs, establishing alternatives to traditional higher-fee investment products, while helping Canadians keep more of their money.

About DALBAR, Inc.

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing, and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned the recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations. As the nation’s leading financial services market research firm, it performs a variety of ratings and evaluations of practices and communications that are committed to raising the standards of excellence in the financial services and healthcare industries. With offices in both the US and Canada, DALBAR develops standards and measurement systems that improve the quality of products, service and compliance for the retirement, mutual fund, broker/dealer, discount brokerage, life insurance, healthcare, and banking industries.

About Questrade

Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 22 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $30 billion in assets under administration and more than 250,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities, foreign currency investment and online wealth management. Questrade has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the tenth year in a row, achieving Platinum status and was again named one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures for 2021. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional investment management services through Questwealth Portfolios ( www.questrade.com/questwealth-portfolios ). QWM is an Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

*MoneySense 2021