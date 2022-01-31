The Most Explosive NFT Drop of the Year Starts Minting Today

PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-Bomb NFT is an unfiltered, uncensored, humorous NFT project with an active and welcoming community. It is the most explosive NFT drop of the year, and it begins with a whitelist mint on Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. EST. You can still register for the presale list, which begins minting on Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. EST, or the public mint will launch on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. EST. F-Bomb team members and their consultants have successfully launched other NFT projects, including AstroHeads, Royal Society of Players, Shark Cove, Galaktic Gang, and Magic Mushroom Clubhouse. A rarity in the NFT space, F-Bomb has a doxxed team that brings transparency and trust to the project.

Always committed to supporting their community, the F-Bomb NFT family is offering personal assistance with the minting process for anyone new to the world of NFTs. If you would like to mint your first NFT with F-Bomb and need help, you can open a support ticket in the F-Bomb Discord server.

During mint, F-Bomb has plans to give back to the community and charity. The team will host merch giveaways, airdrop 50 F-Bombs to random NFT holders, contribute 40 ETH to the community wallet, and donate 9 ETH to a variety of mental health and community-nominated charities.

After mint, the F-Bomb roadmap includes the launch of F-Bomb Central, an NFT entertainment and education platform. Also, the team is creating their own ERC-20 token called CTNT. The CTNT token is a charitable cryptocurrency with an impressive goal of raising $1 billion for charity. Both of these future projects benefit F-Bomb NFT holders. First, original minters of an F-Bomb NFT will be rewarded 50,000 CTNT tokens for their purchase! Long-term, the NFT holders will be able to grow their wealth through trading CTNT on an official exchange, as well as the community wallet's growth from F-Bomb Central.

With their one-of-a-kind roadmap and charitable goals, the F-Bomb team is committed to creating longevity for the F-Bomb brand and its NFT holders. Everyone in the community will have an opportunity to build wealth beyond their initial NFT investment.

Find out more about F-Bomb NFT by visiting its official website: Fbomb.io. You will be welcomed by a colorful, playful community and a mischievous F-Bomb character.

Learn about their charitable cryptocurrency, CTNT: CTNT.io.

About F-Bomb NFT

F-Bomb is a collection of 9,999 NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, as varied as the F word itself. It is created by a diverse team of serial entrepreneurs and crypto enthusiasts, including men and women, different ethnicities, social backgrounds, and an age range from 18 to 50. The F-Bomb team came together to create a project that would add enormous value to the NFT community on the Ethereum blockchain.

