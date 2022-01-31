Vivacitas Oncology Strengthens Its Neuro-Oncology Board With World-Class Advisor Dr. Katherine Peters, MD, PhD, FAAN

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivacitas Oncology, Inc., a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers, continues to grow its Neuro-Oncology Advisory Board with top clinicians and researchers in the field with the addition of Dr. Katherine Peters, MD, PhD, FAAN, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery at Duke University School of Medicine.

About Dr. Katherine Peters

Dr. Peters began her medical career at Stanford University, obtaining her MD and PhD in Cancer Biology. She then completed her Neurology Residency and Fellowships in Cognitive Neurosciences at Johns Hopkins University.

Since 2009, Dr. Peters has been a faculty member of the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center (PRTBTC) and, in 2019, was designated as its Director of Supportive Care and is the Program Director of the PRTBRC Neuro-Oncology Fellowship for Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Peters is board certified by the American Board of Neurology and Psychiatry and the United Council of Neurologic Subspecialties for Neuro-Oncology.

"Dr. Peters is a brilliant and warm-hearted physician. She is committed to elevating the quality of life for her patients, and that is reflected in her research work. Dr. Peters brings nearly 20 years of experience, and her expertise will be key for us and the development of our lead candidate AR-67," enthusiastically stated Tina Runk, Vivacitas' EVP of Clinical Operations.

Her primary research area is on supportive care for brain cancer patients and their cognitive and physical functional capacities, focusing on enhancing patients' quality of life and life expectancy. Dr. Peters has worked as the lead researcher of numerous Glioblastoma (GBM) studies, including an ongoing international Phase II/III adaptive platform trial, which started in September 2021, to evaluate multiple regimens in newly diagnosed and recurrent Glioblastoma.

Quoting Dr. Peters, "It is a privilege to work with my colleagues at Vivacitas Oncology. Their commitment to bettering the lives of oncology patients is clear and routed in their scientific accomplishments. The future is bright for Vivacitas Oncology and I look forward to their growth and development."

About Vivacitas Oncology, Inc.

Vivacitas Oncology is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers. It originated with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and Infusion 51a, LP to transform select chemotherapies beyond their initial potency, toxicity, stability, and/or pharmacokinetics challenges and unlock maximum treatment and tolerability potential. Through an enduring spirit, Vivacitas and its Executive Team continue to apply clarity, tenacity, and vision in their fight against aggressive cancers and the pursuit of new treatment options for patients and families worldwide.

For further information please visit www.vivaoncology.com or email elise@vivaoncology.com.

