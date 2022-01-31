Save Foods' Eco Crop Protection Treatment Approved for Distribution in Peru

Peru is one of the top ten fruit exporters in the world, Save Foods' treatment drives down waste and prolongs freshness



Miami, FL, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Agri-Food Tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, announced that the Company received approval from Peru’s Ministry of Agricultural Development and Irrigation to sell its products in Peru.

Peru ranks among the world’s top ten fruit-exporting countries. Export of fresh fruit and vegetables from Peru has grown rapidly in recent years, reaching $3.8 billion in 2020. Grapes, blueberries and avocados drive Peru's fruit exports, followed by citrus and mango. In 2020, the United States and the EU accounted for more than 75 percent of Peru's exports.

Using its proprietary eco products, Save Foods cuts waste by protecting fresh produce from decay and microbial contamination. Save Foods' treatment has proven to be effective at reducing produce loss for dozens of partners and is estimated to reduce produce waste by an average of 50% at the retail level. In 2021 alone, Save Foods prevented millions of fruits and vegetables from going to waste.

Dan Sztybel, Chief Executive Officer of Save Foods Ltd., the Company’s Israeli subsidiary, commented on the announcement: “Save Foods' treatment helps packing houses to address the growing challenges of exporting fruit and vegetables while maintaining their freshness and reducing waste after an extended export process. Peruvian exporters face this challenge on a daily basis as it can take between three to five weeks to deliver Peruvian produce to the average European retailer. Our treatment fights pathogens, which are largely responsible for decay, and can be used in combination with, or as a replacement for, pesticides that leave chemical residues on fresh produce. This helps packers meet the requirements of the EU’s recently established “Farm to Fork Green Deal Initiative” while maintaining high-quality produce.”

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an Israel-based Agri-Food Tech company that addresses two of the most significant challenges in the fresh produce industry: food waste and loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering cost-effective, easy to implement solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops technology that benefits the entire supply chain and improves the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ eco products not only prolong the shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe-to-consume end-product.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements in this press release when we discuss, inter alia, that our treatment helps packing houses to address the growing challenges of exporting fruit and vegetables while maintaining their freshness; that our treatment fights pathogens, and can be used in combination with, or as a replacement for, pesticides that leave chemical residues on fresh produce; our ability to meet the requirements of the EU’s recently established “Farm to Fork Green Deal Initiative” while maintaining high-quality produce; and that our treatment is easy to implement, is cost efficient, reduces waste and dramatically reduces hazardous residues, meeting even the strictest of regulatory criteria. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mia Serra, CMO | mia@savefoods.co