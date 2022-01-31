LPL Financial Welcomes Family Team, Accardi Financial Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Accardi Financial Group has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The team reported to LPL that it serves approximately $150 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets.* They join from First Allied, part of the Cetera network of broker-dealers.

Based in Wilbraham, Mass., Accardi Financial Group (AFG) was founded in 1990 with a vision to help clients work toward outstanding long-term investment results through personalized plans that reflect their financial needs, acceptable risk parameters and investment time frame. More than 30 years later, that principle still remains their focus and mission. Founder and Chairman Joe Accardi, RFC ®, CWS ®, AIF ®, is joined at the firm by his daughter, CEO Danielle Accardi and his son, President Damon Accardi, AIF®, as well as two support staff members.

“It means the world to have a legacy practice, knowing that my son and daughter, and maybe even eventually grandchildren, will continue to serve future generations of clients,” Joe said, noting that the business is poised to be headed by a woman when Danielle takes ownership after his retirement in a few years.

The team was recruited by Ray Lucia Jr., CEO of Lucia Capital Group (LCG), an existing LPL firm. Accardi Financial Group is the first team to join LCG Financial Partners, LCG’s independent advisor affiliation model. “We chose to move to LPL to cement a relationship with Lucia Capital Group and to be more efficient and flexible in how we run our practice,” Joe said, noting that the two firms remain separate entities. We now have access to LCG’s full suite of services, including The Bucket Strategy ® retirement planning system, asset management platform, digital marketing and back-office support team which gives Danielle and Damon a new path to future growth opportunities for AFG and our clients. We believe our partnership with LCG, along with LPL’s size, scale and commitment to innovation, will provide our clients access to enhanced technology, simplified statements and enhanced service experiences.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “Joe has built an incredible legacy business and we are honored to welcome the entire Accardi team into the LPL community. We are committed to providing innovative tools and an integrated wealth management platform that helps advisors work efficiently and deliver differentiated experiences to their clients. We look forward to supporting their business today and into the future, offering a choice of business models and capabilities that can meet them where they are.”

