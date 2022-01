English Latvian

JSC Latvijas Gāze has concluded amendments to the existing overdraft agreement with OP Corporate Bank plc, Latvian branch 100 million credit line (overdraft) limit is prolonged until 2022 to 28th February, 2022. From 1st March 2022 until 31st May 2023, credit line (overdraft) is increased from 30 million EUR to 50 million EUR.