Harbourfront Wealth Welcomes Executive Managing Director of Tax & Wealth Planning, Paul Marion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Harbourfront Wealth Management announced Paul Marion has joined the company to help write its next chapter of growth as Executive Managing Director of Tax & Wealth Planning.



Paul Marion brings over thirty years of management experience to Harbourfront. For over two decades he has held senior leadership roles and contributed to growth and innovation within the Canadian Financial Industry. Paul is responsible for nationwide directives including the development of a Wealth and Estate Planning division, an Investment Advisor Training and Education program, and the ensemble of a National Strategic Partnership Network for his previous firm, Canaccord.

Mr. Marion joins Harbourfront Wealth Management as Executive Managing Director of Tax & Wealth Planning. He will develop a new tax and wealth planning framework catered towards ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients which will be housed under a separate division of the company.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Marion to Harbourfront. With 2021 being yet another record year, we continue to invest in our business to support our advisors and clients. Adding Paul as a core member of our senior leadership team will add meaningful scale, a competitive offering to ultra-high-net-worth customers within the Canadian financial landscape, and capabilities that will enable us to drive greater growth, returns and efficiencies," said Danny Popescu, Chief Executive Officer, Harbourfront Wealth Management.

“I am pleased to be joining the company at a time where the Canadian financial industry is on the brink of a new era. Harbourfront Wealth Management is primed to serve at a high altitude as it is equipped with top-of-the line resources, people and strategic offerings catered towards high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Harbourfront Wealth Management is a great example of an independent firm who is leading industry change and I am proud to be one of the drivers of this change,” said Paul Marion.

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Harbourfront Wealth Management is a Canadian-owned independent advisory firm servicing growth-oriented advisors and high-net-worth clients with approximately $4 billion of assets under administration and $2 billion of assets under management. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, and has a rapidly growing network of 23 branches across Canada. It is a member of the Harbourfront Group of Companies, which also encompasses a sub-advised Canadian Asset Management firm specializing in private securities, and Harbourfront Wealth America, a US registered investment advisor.

