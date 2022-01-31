Nearside CEO Thomson Nguyen Accepted into Forbes Business Council

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomson Nguyen, founder and CEO of Nearside, a neobanking platform built on the belief that starting a business should be easier, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

“We are honored to welcome Thomson Nguyen into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Thomson was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As an accepted member of the Council, Thomson has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Thomson will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“This invitation to join the Forbes Business Council excites me both professionally and personally,” said Thomson.“I constantly seek opportunities to grow my knowledge base and to share my expertise with others. Beyond that, the collective pursuit of exchanging ideas with peers in high-growth tech companies gives us all more momentum to take risks, push boundaries, and ultimately build a better financial system.”

Thomson founded Nearside to provide new entrepreneurs as well as unbanked individuals with easy and fair financial products. The neobanking platform recently raised a $58 million Series B and serves a combined market of 60 million Americans.

To arrange an interview with Thomson, please contact Anna Clark at press@nearside.com

ABOUT NEARSIDE

Nearside is a financial services provider and neobanking platform built on the belief that starting a business should be easier. Dedicated to serving the 60 million hard-working sole proprietors, freelancers, contractors and gigsters who operate in the United States, Nearside provides free small business checking accounts with no monthly fees, overdraft fees or ATM fees, and an unlimited 2.2 % cashback reward debit card program in 2022 on business purchases. The company is based in San Francisco with hubs in New York, Seattle and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.nearside.com.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.