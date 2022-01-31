Picture This Wraps and Graphics Announces Third Store Opening in New Orleans to Reach More Clients

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picture This Wraps and Graphics — a full-service 3M™-certified vinyl print business — recently announced its third store opening in the crescent city of New Orleans, LA. With the objective to offer 5-star client service and vehicle/architectural wraps that are second to none in the market, it has successfully expanded its presence in the Gulf Coast territory within the course of a few years.

This expansion reflects the company's broader commitment to help businesses leverage their existing assets to enhance their visibility and maximize brand recall among their target audience. Having superior products and years of expertise in designing, creating, and installing commercial vehicle and personal wraps from scratch, the company has built a reputation for itself for providing the best advertising ROI in the region.

Founded in 2010, the company started out with guerilla marketing and gradually turned to the highly challenging market of vehicle wraps under the leadership of Founder and President Trey Matula. After this, it became one of the only two companies in Louisiana to bear the 3M™-certification tag. Along with its new store in New Orleans, it also has stores in Mandeville, LA, and Gulfport, MS, making it one of the premier sources of vehicle wraps in the entire Gulf Coast Territory.

When asked about this milestone, Founder and President of the company, Trey Matula, commented, "Ever since we began working on projects out of our first store in Mandeville, LA, we never got the chance to look back. Our experience has been amazing, and we are thrilled by the feedback we have received from our return clients. With this new store, we hope to offer an even more exciting portfolio of advertising services and solutions to clients from across industries."

The company specializes in custom-printed commercial and personal full/partial wraps, as well as decals for a wide range of vehicles, walls, windows, and boats, to name a few. It has a 360° game plan to ensure that clients get the best products for their advertising dollars. From spending substantial time understanding the client's requirements, prepping client's vehicles with specialized cleaning, using 3M print materials and HD print inks for vivid colors, to adhering to the best design practices, the company ensures that the end result is attractive, long-lasting, and eye-catching. Picture This Wraps and Graphics also has a team of skilled installers for professional installation of their graphics in a hassle-free and professional manner.

About Picture This Wraps and Graphics: Picture This Wraps and Graphics is a vinyl print business with stores in Mandeville, LA; Gulfport, MS; and New Orleans, LA. It provides exceptional vinyl vehicle and boat wraps, HVAC wraps, and more across the United States. To know more about the business, visit www.picturethisad.com/.

