MACE Virtual Labs Announces New Partnership With Pico Interactive

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACE Virtual Labs, turn-key provider of industry and scenario-specific virtual and augmented reality solutions, announced their new partnership with Pico Interactive, creator of quality, standalone VR headsets. This partnership means customers of Pico Interactive now have access to local U.S. fulfillment partners and can purchase Pico products directly through MACE.

Earlier this year, Pico decided it was time to start growing the footprint of their headsets, shifting away from logistics. This resulted in Will Winston, Sales & Partnerships Director at Pico Interactive, vetting partnership opportunities for the fulfillments and logistics. He landed on MACE Virtual Labs as the perfect partner.

"We wanted to find a partner that was highly equipped to take on the fulfillment and reselling of our units, continue personalized relationships with customers, and also have an in-depth knowledge of VR," says Winston, "MACE checked every single box we had, as they are solely focused on VR and can move at our pace. We are looking forward to seeing how we can progress in the U.S. through this new partnership."

MACE is excited to start offering Pico's headsets as their standalone products provide more flexibility and possibilities for customers.

"A lot of people start with the more fully involved solutions, but when they want to scale, they see the limitations of fully tethered headsets," says Josh Bankston, Partner & Solutions Architect, "Having a strong partner like MACE who is focused on consistently iterating their stand alone products allows us to help our customers not only invest, but scale."

About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions that enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of "user-first design." To learn more about Pico Interactive visit https://www.pico-interactive.com

About MACE

MACE Virtual Labs is a team of authoritative VR and AR experts that curate the breadth and depth of immersive technology to provide turnkey commercial solutions for customers in training, government, research, medical, and entertainment. MACE sells individual products and complete solution packages. They are the one-stop-shop for commercial VR and AR solutions, from trial programs all the way up to scalable enterprise solutions. To learn more about MACE visit https://www.macevl.com.

Edgar Acosta, Managing Partner

MACE Virtual Labs

edgar@macevl.com

