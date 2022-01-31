Acrowire Announces the Release of the New Intranet and Extranet Platform Infodash for Law Firms

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrowire, a legal technology consulting firm specializing in custom application and SharePoint development and design, announces the release of a new intranet and extranet platform product built specifically for law firms to help professionals stay connected with what is happening at their firm, collaborate with colleagues and increase their personal productivity. Built on top of Microsoft SharePoint and integrated with Teams, Infodash includes features that will help law firms work faster, more effectively and with a greater sense of connection among colleagues who are working remotely or at disparate locations. It provides a centralized hub for data and information from other systems and platforms, including financial data, firm directories, calendars, news, client and matter data and more.



Infodash is completely customizable to the firm and provides uniquely targeted information that is most relevant to each user based on attributes such as role, practice group, location and more. The platform can be deployed to a firm in a matter of days and requires minimal ongoing maintenance and administration from firm IT staff.

“Law firms are not immune to the labor market challenges of today and the disconnection professionals feel when working remotely,” says Ted Theodoropoulos, CEO of Acrowire. “Infodash helps law firms maintain firm culture by creating connections, engaging personnel, building loyalty and ultimately retaining employees. And when people do leave, it acts as a knowledge management repository and helps firms retain knowledge gained during their tenure.”

“As part of Ogletree Deakins' digital transformation strategy, we knew our upgrade to a new intranet needed to represent our firm culture and be the hub for communication, information, data and collaboration. Our professionals need quick access to all our firm resources, such as client and matter dashboards, that could be leveraged as a single source of information,” says Susan Sommers, director of knowledge management innovation and solutions at Ogletree Deakins. “We partnered with Acrowire to build our intranet platform ‘ODConnect 2.0’ and have been impressed with the comprehensive features the platform provides. Of particular importance to us has been our ability to customize the platform for each user to solve individualized needs and provide personalized content targeted to our professionals.”

Ogletree Deakins’ ODConnect 2.0 intranet platform was awarded the “Transformative Project of the Year” by ILTA on January 25, 2022.

Infodash improves client service and outcomes for law firms by providing:

Connection – Tools built into Infodash such as News Feeds, Celebrations and Events help professionals stay connected with what is happening at their firm, even while working remotely.

Collaboration – The Infodash platform makes it simple for professionals to find and collaborate with other team members that have experience in specific areas of law. Microsoft Teams integration allows professionals to start a conversation instantly.

Productivity – With all information aggregated in a single location, professionals spend less time searching across multiple systems for current and accurate information. The Infodash API enables integrations with other firm systems such as DMS, finance, HR, client, matter management systems and more. This gives employees the ability to access relevant and up-to-date client and case information as they work together to provide optimal client service. Extranet features allow law firms to collaborate with clients on matters.



Infodash is best suited for midsize to large law firms and has been deployed in more than a dozen Am Law 200 law firms. Infodash experts help law firms with their initial deployment, but the platform is designed to require minimal ongoing in-house maintenance due to tools, support and training provided by Infodash.

More information about the platform can be found at https://getinfodash.com.

About Acrowire, LLC

Acrowire delivers custom technology solutions to the legal industry to optimize and transform business operations. Specializing in custom application and SharePoint development, implementation and branding, systems integration, and Six Sigma-based process improvement, Acrowire helps accelerate firm growth and profitability through increased productivity. Its process-driven solutions create business impact by aligning people and technology to more efficiently achieve business vision and objectives. Acrowire developed Infodash as a platform to help keep remote legal teams connected and more productive. For additional information, please email info@getinfodash.com.

