Aunalytics Vice President Ryan Wilson to Present at Launch 2022, Providing Insights into How Credit Unions Can Strengthen Their Position in Regional Markets and Compete More Effectively Using Advanced Data Analytics

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, announced today that the company’s Vice President, Client Relationships Ryan Wilson will present at LAUNCH 2002 , hosted by The Carolinas Credit Union League in February. Wilson’s talk, How Advanced Data Analytics Enables Credit Unions to Strengthen Their Position in Regional Markets and Compete More Effectively, will take place on February 4 at 10:45 a.m. at the Sheraton Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. Aunalytics will also showcase its advanced data analytics solution for credit unions at the event, February 3-4.



Aunalytics’ Daybreak TM for Financial Services offers credit unions the ability to gain member intelligence to grow their lifetime value, predict churn, determine which products to introduce to members and when, based upon deep learning models that are informed by data. Built from the ground up, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean member intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value.

Using Aunalytics’ universal cloud-native data platform, predictive analytics, and AI/ML based Smart Features, credit unions have an effective and scalable way to leverage data for strategic business insights. Harnessing their data enables them to discover patterns, insights, trends, and usage strategies to help strengthen their position in regional markets and compete with large national banks. With Aunalytics’ member intelligence data model, they can deliver timely personalized messages to members, make data-driven product recommendations, measure campaign ROI, and grow net dollar retention.

“Credit unions and other midmarket financial institutions can sharpen their competitive edge by redefining the local experience and digitally transforming how they operate,” said Wilson. “The ability to target, discover and offer the right services to the right people, at the right time, improves member relationships, delivers new products and services through data-driven campaigns, and accelerates competitive advantage. We look forward to meeting members of The Carolinas Credit Union League and demonstrating how Daybreak can help them achieve their revenue goals in an increasingly digital, data-driven financial services environment.”

