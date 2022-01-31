ARES Security’s Fully Automated Mayday Safety Solution is Effectively Protecting Florida Schools Following the Implementation of Alyssa's Law

Vienna, VA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARES Security has recently delivered a unique, fully automated safety system to numerous schools and organizations. As one of the top-ranked vendors selected by the Florida Department of Education’s Negotiation Committee, ARES Security has successfully deployed one of the only fully automated solutions providing all-inclusive awareness, mass notifications, and direct communication capabilities with law enforcement and school administrators. The Mayday Safety solution enhances school capabilities to improve school safety and security while also meeting the requirements of Alyssa’s Law. The Mayday Safety solution does not rely on one alerting system but can incorporate multiple alerting applications, wearable devices, security or safety systems, cameras, and other devices creating a virtual network to monitor, alert and communicate during any event.

The comprehensive Mayday communication and alerting system provides clarity during the chaos of an emergency event to help save lives. When an alert is triggered a mass notification is sent to all users, a phone call is placed to connect the alerting user with law enforcement or a designated dispatch agency, and integrated site information (floor plans, cameras, access control, etc.) is automatically shared with any responders. Mayday Safety also works simultaneously with pre-existing security and safety systems to provide immediate alerts to any risk event, then communicate critical data in a concise and effective way. This reduces law enforcement response time, helps all parties to react based on training, and identifies who is at risk and where they are located on campus.

Mark Haggett, Principal of RCMA Wimauma Community Academy stated, “Our school is proud to utilize Mayday Safety and relieved to know that we can quickly activate a comprehensive response and communicate with law enforcement using the Mayday application. Our key staff from bus drivers to teachers are equipped to activate an alert and communicate with both administrators and first responders whenever necessary."

The hosted safety solution is quick and easy to deploy for any school or organization and offers multiple cost-effective packages in order to provide each organization with a solution tailored to its needs. This provides a scalable platform that ensures ease of use today, coupled with flexibility and growth potential to allow the system to evolve as the needs of each organization and partnering agency demand. This trusted application has been downloaded by thousands of users in over 85 countries to protect families, schools, places of worship, and workplaces. With a direct connection to law enforcement and the ability to integrate critical site data, the Mayday Safety solution provides a holistic approach for an organization to effectively protect its assets and personnel and respond to a variety of emergencies.