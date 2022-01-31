2021 Responsible AI Awards Recognize Standout Global Leaders in Responsible AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responsible AI Institute, a non-profit dedicated to promoting responsible and ethical adoption of artificial intelligence, today announced the recipients of its 2021 Responsible AI Awards.

The Responsible AI Awards program acknowledges global technology innovators, leaders and visionaries who are pioneering and adopting responsible and ethical application of AI that supports Responsible AI Institute's vision and mission. Awards were based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design, and overall technological advancement aimed at bringing transparency, fairness and robustness to the hidden decision processing layers within algorithmic decisioning systems.

The 2021 Responsible AI Award winners include:

Corporate Leader Award: ATB Canada, for their real-life contributions towards the development of tangible AI Governance tools.

Partner Award: argodesign, for their outstanding work in designing websites and tools that promote the responsible use of AI.

Community Leader Award: Aurelie Jacquet and Suraj Madnani, for their co-chairing efforts of the Responsible Lending & Collections Working Group.

Academic Leader Award: Michigan State University, for their work on the creation of tools that advance responsible AI.

Youth Leader Award: Colin Philips & Lucinda Nguyen, for their work on building the Responsible AI Institute website and associated tools.

RAII Fellow Award: Lynne Guey, her efforts to advance the ethical procurement of AI systems.

Community Vote Award: Timnit Gebru, for her work to document the effect of artificial intelligence on marginalized groups through her work with the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (DAIR) and Black in AI.

"We extend our congratulations to this year's winners and thank them for their leadership in putting digital trust and ethics at the center of their approach," said Ashley Casovan, Executive Director of Responsible AI Institute. "2021 brought heightened awareness of the immense societal and business harm AI systems can pose without any oversight in place, this trend is only going to increase as AI becomes a more significant part of all of our lives."



