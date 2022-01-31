Angi - Coming Soon to Walmart

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading and comprehensive solution for everything home, is teaming up with Walmart. Angi’s highly-rated pros will soon be available in nearly 4,000 Walmart stores across all 50 states and nationwide online. This service offering includes over 150 common home projects including flooring, painting, plumbing, electrical, tv mounting, installation and assembly services for furniture and more.



Prices start at just $49 for furniture assembly and $79 for TV mounting, all backed by the Angi Happiness Guarantee, which covers projects up to their full purchase price. Walmart will be Angi’s first limited-time exclusive retailer to offer these services. This exciting new launch illustrates how Walmart, one of the world’s top retailers, continues to innovate on behalf of its customers.

Purchasing a service at Walmart is simple, fast and easy. Services can be purchased online or in-store alongside any eligible item or from the Angi dedicated landing page at any time on Walmart.com. It’s as easy as purchasing any other item at Walmart. Once the item is purchased, Angi will reach out to coordinate your booking and ensure the service is completed to delight the customer.

For larger projects such as painting and flooring, after a Walmart customer requests a quote, a dedicated project advisor provides a custom quote, finds a pro and handles all the work, walking alongside the customer the whole way to help make the project a success.

“We are pleased to launch Angi with Walmart, a leading global retailer, as our first retail integration,” said Oisin Hanrahan, CEO, Angi. “Since the start of the pandemic, the home is in focus and people across the U.S. are doing more home improvement, maintenance and repair work and they are often turning to Walmart to find the tools and materials needed to start those projects. Things like sprucing up an entertaining space by installing a new smart TV, painting a nursery for a family addition, and transforming an outdoor space and adding a patio are now projects that Walmart customers can get done seamlessly with the help of an Angi pro as part of the Walmart shopping experience.”

Bringing over 25 years of home services experience and with a network of more than 250,000 pros across 500 tasks and in nearly every zip code, Angi brings depth, experience, and excellence to the Walmart retail experience. This collaboration will add to the already best-in-class experience at Walmart.

“Angi brings experience and highly-rated pros to our customers to help them get jobs done around the home,” said Darryl Spinks, Senior Director of Retail Services at Walmart. “We’re thrilled to bring the convenience and ease of Angi’s services to our customers.”

