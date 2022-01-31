New York, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Microwave Oven Market, By Product, By Application, By Structure, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223772/?utm_source=GNW



United States microwave oven market was valued at USD7233.58 million in 2020 and the market is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.72% and reach USD9404.14 million in the forecast period, 2022-2026. This can be attributed to the increasing use of microwave ovens for daily meal needs by the population of the country. The growing younger population of the country leading a hectic life with continued busy schedules are heavily dependent on microwave ovens for their food cooking requirements, thus driving the growth of the United States microwave oven market in the upcoming five years. Advantages of microwave oven such as wide-spread applications, ability to reduce cooking and baking time without warming the surrounding air, further support the growth of the United States microwave oven market in the next five years. Additionally, growing awareness among consumers and increasing purchasing power of consumers is expected to increase the demand for microwave ovens in the country and thus substantiates the growth of the United States microwave oven market in the future five years. Consistent research and technological advancement are also major factors of market growth. Technological advancements like smart display, touch control, and auto menu have a number of preset programs, thus influencing consumer preferences toward the product and drive the growth of the United States microwave oven market in the forecast period.



The United States microwave oven market is segmented based on the basis of product, application, structure, distribution channel, and region.Based on product, the market is further fragmented into convection, grill and solo.



Grill microwaves are anticipated to register the fastest growing CAGR value in the upcoming five years on account of increasing demand for the combination of services of grill microwaves like power grilling technology and combo grilling.Convection microwaves are expected to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the next five years due to increasing consumer preferences for them.



Moreover, the availability of advanced technologies in the convection type of microwaves is further expected to aid the growth of the United States microwave oven market in the future five years.

The major players operating in the United States microwave oven market are Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux Home Products, Inc., Samsung Electronics America, Inc., BSH Home Appliances Corporation, LG Electronics USA, Inc., Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions, Inc., Panasonic Corporation of North America, ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC., Sharp Electronics Corporation and Breville USA, Inc. These companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new less power-consumption microwaves to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



