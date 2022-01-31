New York, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Type, By Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal, and Others, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223769/?utm_source=GNW

), By Distribution Channel (Furniture Outlets, Institutional Sales, Online, Others (Supermarket/Hypermarket, etc.)), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



United States work from home furniture market stood at USD2588 million in 2020 and is anticipated to further grow at a CAGR of 9.11% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach a market value of USD4300.44 million by 2026F. The market growth can be attributed to increasing instances of work from home culture. The growing freelancing industry and surging demand for efficient furniture to sustain work from home requirements are further driving the growth of the United States work from home furniture market in the upcoming five years. Increasing demand for modular, modern, and aesthetic looks in the furniture for official work purposes and rising disposable income among the population is further supporting the growth of the United States work from home furniture market in the next five years. Factors like changing lifestyle, rising concerns regarding prolonged working hours, increased health consciousness, and rapidly growing production of innovative products are further supporting the growth of the United States work from home furniture market in the future five years. Also, recent lockdown circumstances aided the growth of the market in the forecast years. Due to pandemic conditions, a complete lockdown was observed. Under such conditions, official work and corporate functions shifted from corporate offices to home offices. Thus, sales for the work from home furniture further multiplied and aided the growth of the United States work from home furniture market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is propelled on the grounds of rising e-commerce retail channels and online furniture retailers.

The United States work from home furniture market is segmented by type, material, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into furniture outlets, institutional sales, online, and others like supermarket/hypermarket, etc.



Furniture outlets are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market, about 8.57%, in the forecast years, 2022-2026 and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of growing demand for authentic, aesthetic, and modular products. Designer and engineered wood material products are also aiding the growth of the market in the future five years.

Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corporation, Knoll Inc., Kimball International, Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., Haworth Inc., Teknion Corporation, IKEA North America Services, LLC, Hickory Furniture Mart Inc., etc., are among the major market players in the United States platform that lead the market growth of the United States work from home furniture market.



• United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Type:

o Chair

o Desk

o Cabinet

o Ottoman

o Pouffe

o Others

• United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Material:

o Wood

o Plastic

o Metal

o Others

• United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Furniture Outlets

o Institutional Sales

o Online

o Others

• United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Region:

o South

o West

o Midwest

o Northeast



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States Work From Home Furniture market.



