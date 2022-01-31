Berkeley College Part of New Initiative by Manhattan Chamber of Commerce: "Learning Tracks for Business Success"

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 27, 2022, the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce launched Learning Tracks for Business Success, a new initiative designed to help small and medium-sized businesses streamline operations, adopt best practices, boost revenues and expand market opportunities during a critical time in New York City’s economic recovery.

Starting today, members of the Manhattan Chamber have the option to participate in any of the Chamber’s seven new Learning Tracks for Business Success, which each “go deep” into a different topic area through educational webinars with experts, email updates, online discussion groups and other targeted resources.

Current focus areas include:

Post-COVID business recovery resources

Launching a new business

Leadership development

Legal and regulatory compliance

Sales and marketing techniques

Selling to government and corporations

Global business (exporting/importing or help with market entry into NYC)



“Businesses need a boost to get back on their feet after two years of hardship and uncertainty,” said Jessica Walker, President and CEO of the Manhattan Chamber. “Our new learning tracks will accelerate recovery and spur economic growth for our city.”

Several corporate, governmental, legal and academic partners have already volunteered to provide expert help as part of the initiative, including Berkeley College, Ernst & Young, Fordham University, NYS Empire State Development, Google, Greenberg Traurig LLP, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP. The Chamber is in talks with additional partners that will come on-board and provide help on a rolling basis throughout the year.

“Berkeley College has deep roots in Manhattan and is committed to supporting the business community through this important initiative developed by the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce,” said Angela Harrington, Vice President, Communications and External Relations, Berkeley College. “MCC’s collaborative approach to bringing higher education, business and government together to share our resources and expertise will benefit economic development and business growth in Manhattan.”

Businesses will be able to learn from faculty experts from the Berkeley College Larry L. Luing School of Business® and School of Professional Studies in various areas, including business management and finance, diversity, equity, and inclusion, business data science, leadership and compliance.

Initial Learning Track webinars include:

How to Start Your Business

gov, Resource and Assistance, and PPP updates

Women’s History Month – Empowering Women-owned Businesses

Business Plan Writing

Starting a Business at Age 50+

How to Comply with the State’s New Wage Theft Law

Marketing Strategies with Neuro-marketing Concepts

Doing Business with the Federal Government

How SBA Programs and Services can Help You Start, Grow and Succeed

Selling to the Government and Global Market

Meet the Lenders

Building a Blog for You and Your Business: Step-by-Step

Learn More: Chamber members may opt-in to engage with any of the Learning Tracks here: http://eepurl.com/c8ZhUT

About the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce

The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce is the convener, voice and advocate of the 100,000+ businesses across the borough of Manhattan, which is New York’s economic center.

We are focused on advancing the economic vitality of our region by building a strong and thriving climate for the broad business community, including small businesses, startups and larger companies.

While there are significant advantages to doing business in New York City, we provide meaningful solutions to overcome the biggest challenges facing businesses here. Since 1920, the Chamber’s mission has been to empower its members to thrive.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber’s nonprofit foundation has had eight staff members providing outreach and technical assistance to local businesses throughout Manhattan.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers continuing education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in Midtown Manhattan, NY, and in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, with more than 4,000 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for nine consecutive years. U.S. News & World Report named Berkeley College (NJ) one of the Best Regional Colleges in the North in its 2022 edition of the Best Colleges Survey. In 2021 Berkeley College (NJ) was also recognized for the first time as a Top Performer on Social Mobility among colleges in the region. The website address is http://www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

