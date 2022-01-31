New York, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Tobacco Market, By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top 10 Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223768/?utm_source=GNW

)), By Region, By Top 10 Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



United States tobacco market stood at USD90.27 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.47% in the forecast years, 2022-2026, to achieve a market value of USD115.57 billion by 2026F. Market growth can be attributed to increasing consumers of tobacco. Increased cultivation of tobacco for consumption as well as for the exports are rising and further driving the growth of the United States tobacco market in the upcoming five years. The United States tobacco industry includes corporations that grow, sell, and distribute tobacco and related products throughout the states. The consumer taste and preferences are mostly covered by the variety of products offered by the tobacco companies at several price points. Evolving products, new launches from the existent market players, and new market players flooding the market with recent launches like clove cigarettes, menthol cigars, etc., are some of the major factors supporting the growth of the Untied States tobacco market in the next five years. Moreover, since customers have become more open to smoking alternatives in recent years, the introduction of innovative tobacco products in a variety of flavors has become critical. As a result, tobacco manufacturers have started concentrating on premium goods made with flue-cured tobacco and fine whole leaf.

United States tobacco market is segmented by product, distribution channel, top 10 leading states, regional analysis and competitive landscape.Based on product, the market is further bifurcated into cigarettes, cigars, smoking tobacco, and smokeless tobacco.



Cigarettes are anticipated to dominate the market segment and hold the largest revenue shares of the market, about 38.54% in the forecast year by 2026. The market segment growth can be attributed to the increasing number of cigarette smokers in the country. Social trends and influential media highly influence the younger population; thus, consumption has increased in recent years and is expected to consistently grow in the future, thus driving the growth of the sub-segment and the United States tobacco market in the next five years.

Based on distribution channels, the market is fragmented into tobacco shops, convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, and others.Tobacco shops are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of growing demands for tobacco products.



Online sub-segment is expected to register the fastest growing CAGR value in the next five years since it is more convenient and provides a wider selection of products to customers in a shorter amount of time.

Some of the major companies operating in the market are Philip Morris USA, Inc. (Altria Group, Inc.), Reynolds American Inc., ITG Brands, LLC, Liggett Vector Brands LLC, Swedish Match USA, Inc, Scandinavian Tobacco Group US Holding, Inc, UNIVERSAL CORPORATION, TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC., Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corporation, and Mafco Consolidated Group Inc.



Years considered for this report:



• Historical Years: 2016-2019

• Base Year: 2020

• Estimated Year: 2021

• Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of United States tobacco market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of United States tobacco market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast United States tobacco market based on product, distribution channel, region, top 10 leading states, and company.

• To identify dominant region or state in the United States tobacco market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States tobacco market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States tobacco market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States tobacco market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States tobacco market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the country.



The analyst calculated the market size of the United States tobacco market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for the various segment was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these segments for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, and distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to tobacco market



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, distributors, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States tobacco market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• United States Tobacco Market, By Product:

o Cigarettes

o Cigar

o Smoking Tobacco

o Smokeless Tobacco

• United States Tobacco Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Tobacco Shops

o Convenience Stores

o Supermarket and Hypermarkets

o Online Stores

o Others

• United States Tobacco Market, By Region:

o South

o West

o Mid-West

o North-East

• United States Tobacco Market, By Top 10 Leading States:

o California

o Texas

o Florida

o New York

o Ohio

o Pennsylvania

o Illinois

o North Carolina

o Michigan

o Georgia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States tobacco market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223768/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________