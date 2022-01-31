GenTech’s Storm™ Retail Footprint Rapidly Expands with Purchase Orders from Health Store Chains Nationwide

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.,) ( www.gentechholdings.com ) an emerging leader in the Functional Food ( www.sinfit.com ) and Nutritional Supplement ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, grows its retail footprint for new brand STORM™ (www.stormlifestyles.com) with orders from several national retailers and regional health store power houses.

STORM is now in an impressive array of retailers both in the US and internationally. With Multiple GNC Franchises picking up the brand with locations in Tampa, Houston, Mississippi and Minnesota, recently added, they are in good company as specialty retail stores across the country are already stocking the brand. NIP Fitness, Total Nutrition, OC Discount and Muscle & Strength are just a handful of those rushing to sign up the brand and are already placing orders. Also, UK and New Zealand distributors are already in the final throws of putting together their orders to take the brand to their territories.

The Company launched STORM at the Olympia in Orlando, FL, in October 2021 to great reception from both consumers and retailers alike. Aimed at the younger demographic with its new flavor types, it was recently announced that Deshawn Jordan, an X-Games® Gold Medal Winner in the Men’s Street Skateboarding category in 2021, sales from the brand are growing exponentially from retailers. ( http://www.xgames.com/athletes/4218137/dashawn-jordan

CEO, Leonard K. Armenta Jr. recently appeared on MoneyTV ( www.moneytv.net ) to walk shareholders through the process that Fizzique®, another of the company’s brands, has been going through as well as to talk over the expansion plans for STORM and how the market penetration is going for both of these young brands to the company. ( https://vimeo.com/668290510 )

Fizzique recently announced that it has signed Megan Olivi ( http://meganolivi.com ) as brand ambassador. Mrs. Olivi serves as a host and lead reporter for the UFC™, ESPN™, as well as, commenting on NFL™ for Fox™. During the fight broadcasts, Megan can be seen live reporting through the night, conducting interviews, and hosting from the desk. She also serves as a sideline and feature reporter during football season for NFL on Fox. Mrs. Olivi gets 1.25 million views on the UFC prelim fight and almost 2 million on the UFC pay per views per fight. As well as over 1M followers on various social media platforms and achieves exceptional engagement across all channels which are all essential metrics when choosing a Brand Ambassador.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc., www.supplementgrp.com ) is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods as well as American Metabolix, Inc. which provides a diverse range of Nutritional Supplements through its brands American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences.

www.sinfit.com www.americanmetabolix.com www.stormlifestyles.com www.nxtbar.com www.naturesoot h ie.com www.swftstims.com www.yourganics.com www.mpbsnacks.com www.drink fizzique.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

Corporate Contact:

invest@gentech.group

www.gentechholdings.com