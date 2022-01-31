AmpliTech CEO Highlights Satellite, 5G and Quantum Computing Growth Opportunities in Little Grapevine Video Fireside Chat

Bohemia, NY, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, today provided online access to a video fireside chat with its CEO, Fawad Maqbool and the Little Grapevine investor service. Links to the video are below.

AmpliTech at a Glance:

Market Cap: $27M Current Cash $17M

Enterprise Value $10M 2022 Order Backlog* $10.5M

EV / 2022 Order Backlog: 0.95x

* AmpliTech’s order backlog is expected to ship largely in the first half of 2022.

* EV is calculated as current market cap less current cash on hand

Presentation Links: AmpliTech Little Grapevine Fireside Chat - LittleGrapevine.com

AmpliTech Little Grapevine Fireside Chat - YouTube

Fawad Maqbool, CEO, commented, “AmpliTech has a backlog of $10.5M in orders expected to ship principally in the first half of 2022, versus revenue of $3.5M in the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. This provides a very solid revenue base we are working to grow via the launch of new solutions and expanded sales and marketing outreach.

“Setting us apart is our industry-leading radio frequency signal processing technologies which enable the movement of data with greater efficiency, improved reliability, reduced power, and lower cost. These performance advantages are of critical importance to satellite communications, 5G connectivity, quantum computing and other services struggling to achieve the far greater data transfer rates they require. Having up-listed to Nasdaq less than a year ago, we are eager to build investor awareness via high quality forums like Little Grapevine.”

About AmpliTech (www.AmpliTechinc.com)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of the unique skills, experience and dedication of our focused team which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing and excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's ﬁnancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, all of which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes a statement relating to the Company’s order backlog. Backlog represents the dollar amount of net sales that we expect to recognize in the future from sales orders that have been received from customers in the ordinary course of business. The Company considers order backlog a relevant and preferred supplemental measure for understanding the Company’s financial and market position. However, such measure has inherent limitations, is not required to be uniformly applied or audited and other companies may use methodologies to calculate similar measures that are not comparable. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious as to their use of such measures.

