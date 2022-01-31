BlueRush Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 2nd

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQBX: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Steve Taylor, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 2nd, 2022 at 10 AM ET.



DATE: February 2nd, 2022

TIME: 10 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Fpq8Mn

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights. For more information visit: http://www.bluerush.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

SOURCE: VirtualInvestorConferences.com