Wire Salad Records €1.1M Revenue in Q4 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wire Salad, a technology company focused on making direct-to-consumer mobile, web and metaverse applications has recorded a quarterly revenue of €1.1M in Q4 2021.



The revenue represents a 63% quarterly growth compared to Q3 2021 and 6962% growth compared to Q2 2021.

The annual revenue for 2021 was recorded as €1.8M.

Outlook Commentary

Company results currently reflect the expanding user base of our existing web applications.

Wire Salad is expecting revenue to grow at a similar rate into Q1 and Q2 of 2022 which will be fueled by a continuous expansion of the application users and the integration of ecommerce items into the applications.

Looking into Q3 and Q4 of 2022, Wire Salad expects to add two more web and mobile applications for a different audience segment to diversify the portfolio and grow the user base and revenue at a higher rate.

Wire Salad anticipates total revenue for the year 2022 to be in the range of €7-10M.

About Wire Salad

Wire Salad is a company that delivers value-driven products using a performance-focused customer acquisition strategy. Wire Salad focuses on creating high-quality consumer-facing applications in the beauty & wellness category.

To read more about Wire Salad, visit their corporate website wiresalad.com

