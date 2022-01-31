CTXS Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating the Sale of Citrix Systems, Inc.

MONSEY, New York, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) (“Citrix”) acted in the best interests of CTXS shareholders in approving the sale of Citrix to Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners for $104.00 per share in cash.



Why is there an investigation?

On January 31, 2022, Citrix announced that it had entered into an agreement under which Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Citrix for $104.00 per share in cash. The deal has already been approved by the Citrix board.

Our investigation concerns whether Citrix’s board acted in the best interests of CTXS shareholders in approving the sale, including whether the sale price adequately compensates CTXS shareholders, and whether all information regarding approval of the transaction has been fully disclosed. In particular, there are Wall Street analysts with price targets for CTXS above the acquisition price, including a high price target of $120.00 per share, according to an analysis by Seeking Alpha.

Further, Gary Alexander, a respected Seeking Alpha author focusing on technology companies, recently observed that Citrix’s Annual Recurring Revenue from its subscription business was up nearly 50% year-over-year in Q3 2021, and a newly expanded partnership with Google Cloud (to become Google’s “preferred partner” for delivering virtualized workspaces and applications) has the capability to jumpstart growth.

